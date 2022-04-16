Briefcase: April 16, 2022

<strong>Iroquois Federal names new executive VP, community president</strong>

Walter H. “Chip” Hasselbring III, president and CEO of Iroquois Federal in Watseka recently announced that <strong>Pat Martin</strong> has been appointed executive vice president and community president.

Martin brings nearly 40 years of banking experience to Iroquois Federal and its Bourbonnais office. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Olivet Nazarene University. He was born and raised in Bradley and has been a lifelong Kankakee County resident.

Martin has been involved in a number of organizations in Kankakee County. He currently serves as a board member of Riverside Health Services Board, Riverside Governance Committee, and is an elected trustee of the Kankakee Community College Board. He also is chairman of Oakside Board of Riverside Hospital and an initial member of Economic Alliance of Kankakee County.

“Pat Martin is an exciting addition to an already strong Iroquois Federal team,” Hasselbring said. “His experience as a community banker, his ongoing local involvement and his positive attitude are all a perfect match with Iroquois Federal’s commitment to serve our local communities and the people in those communities.”

Iroquois Federal’s Bourbonnais banking office is at 421 Brown Blvd. The phone number is 815-932-5100.

Iroquois Federal was established in 1883, has more than $772 million in assets and is headquartered in Watseka. Iroquois Federal operates offices in Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, Bourbonnais and Champaign, and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Mo.