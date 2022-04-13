Main Street: April 13, 2022

Organizational chaos ensues when foreseen or unforeseen circumstances create a leadership vacuum and inflict generational damage. Percolating within this leadership vacuum sphere, a systems problem escalates and creates a cascade of tribulations which are geometrically enhanced, and, thus, minuscule issues are magnified and overwhelm the organization.

Given the preponderance of leadership strategies, most leadership vacuums are created when the leader or organization does not adequately mentor or prepare the next generation of leaders. The unintentional consequences of this lack of foresight create a natural vacuum in the organization when the leader leaves or is replaced. Part of the essential requisites of diamond-level leadership is preparing for any contingencies, including the replacing of the organization’s leader.

The common theme of a leadership vacuum is advanced by Eric Shinseki, who articulated, “You must love those you lead before you can be an effective leader, you can certainly command without that sense of commitment, but you cannot lead without it. And without leadership, command is a hollow experience, a vacuum often filled with mistrust and arrogance.”

Conversely, Michael M. Rose avowed, “Leadership doesn’t occur in a vacuum; it manifests in a context. These contexts are as dynamic as the personalities, stakes, culture, and information available.” Enshrined in these leadership quotes mentioned above is the ability to translate the inherent leadership vacuum and inculcate a culture centered on serving the needs of others while simultaneously achieving the vision and mission of the organization.

Shockingly, when a new leader replaces the former, several strategies must be implemented immediately to ensure the organization survives and can thrive despite the circumstances of the vacuum which was created.

An interesting article presented on the website Rapidstartleadership.com and titled “Surviving a Leadership Vacuum” offers a compelling look at how to mitigate the leadership vacuum. I will highlight these salient points and then make my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

<strong>1. Organize:</strong> (Organizational chaos requires immediate action, and the first step is to make organizing a priority. The inherent gap in leadership is a foci moment in reestablishing lines of authority and responsibility. Secondly, gather your team and announce the change in leadership and delineate lines of authority with reporting obligations. Organizing is the central tenant that allows your team to understand the command structure and get everyone back on track and moving in the same direction.)

<strong>2. Orient:</strong> (Focus on creating immediate and attainable goals. Provide your team with simple and straightforward direction to accomplish the objectives while explaining the reason (the why) behind it. This strategy creates an instantaneous advantage of creating unity by accomplishing the plan of the goal or task at hand. Subsequently, it is the leader’s responsibility to reaffirm the team’s goals or objectives and focus on creating the achievement of the goal or task and providing the reasons behind it to sustain a unity of effort and an enduring effort of team cohesiveness.)

<strong>3. Act:</strong> (Inexplicably linked is the leader’s task to coalesce the functions of organizing and orienting while cementing it with action. The team is adequately prepared now to move from the framework of reacting to acting. Central to this dynamic, the team is shifting from reacting to the current/former crisis to anticipating/predicting what is coming and be prepared for it.)

From the academic literature to practitioner best-practices, leadership vacuum is spiritedly debated and predicated on artfully navigating turbulent chaos. The emerging leader faces the inevitable task of salving the wounds inflicted by the leadership vacuum (mistrust, uncertainty, chaos, limited or no direction, and a spirit of uneasiness/dread).

Essentially, the new leader will invariably step on someone’s ego coupled with a spirit of suspicion that can only be healed through a spirit of cooperation, trust, honest and open communication, and, finally, creating a culture of cohesiveness, trust and inclusion.

Being acutely aware of the dynamic of the leadership vacuum, and as a leadership expert, I concur with this unknown author who unequivocally stated, “The very essence of leadership is that you have to have a vision. You can’t blow an uncertain trumpet.” Therefore, “Leadership and learning are indispensable to each other.” Subsequently, “A good objective of leadership is to help those who are doing poorly to do well and to help those who are doing well to do even better.”

Broadly speaking, it takes time to recreate a culture of trust and by implementing the three steps of organizing, orientating and acting, begins the healing process. Diamond-level leaders intuitively calm the turbulent waters by remaining calm, making informed and rational decisions, and moving the organization from the “react-to-crisis” mode into a proactive leader who leads their team to higher levels of organizational excellence.

Finally, nature abhors a vacuum, as do organizations. The leadership challenge then is connoted in providing your team with the leadership needed and then preparing them to move into their respective leadership roles.