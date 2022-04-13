Briefcase: April 13, 2022

<strong>Gordon Electric Supply promotes Weller</strong>

<strong>Kristine</strong> <strong>Weller</strong> has been promoted to marketing manager for Gordon Electric Supply, a distributor of electrical and lighting supplies in Kankakee. Since starting at Gordon in 2019, Weller has been an integral part of running Gordon’s marketing program.

In her newly-created position of marketing manager, Weller will continue these efforts, while also leading the charge in omnichannel marketing, building loyalty for customers, creating promotional programs and more.

Before joining Gordon Electric Supply, Weller was an advertising director at an industry magazine and had earned her bachelor’s degree in English literature from Knox College and her master’s degree in library sciences from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. This background allows her to consider the more traditional marketing trends that work side-by-side with the digital world.

“In Kristine’s career with Gordon, she has shown an understanding of customers’ needs and has built strategic communications and campaigns to better highlight Gordon’s strengths,” said Michael Gordon Potter, director of operations. “Her ability to stay in line with our mission to provide value to customers, internally and externally, makes her a role model for other teammates in being innovative, helpful and strategic.”

Gordon Electric Supply is at 1290 N. Hobbie Ave. in Kankakee. For more information, call 815-936-4700 or visit gordonelectricsupply.com.