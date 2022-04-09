Briefcase: April 9, 2022

<strong>Bourbonnais chiropractor attends seminar</strong>

<strong>Dr. Craig T. Karvala</strong> recently attended the Medicare and Healthcare Updates for the Chiropractic Practice in Schiller Park.

The seminar discussed chiropractic care as it relates to the Medicare patient, including practice standards, Medicare insurance coverage, as well as proper billing and coding for the Medicare patient.

Dr. Karvala maintains a practice at Koehler Chiropractic Sports & Spinal Rehab in Bourbonnais. For more information, contact Karvala at 815-939-4900.