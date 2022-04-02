Briefcase: April 2, 2022

<strong>Thrivent honored as ethical business</strong>

<strong>Thrivent</strong>, a Fortune 500 financial services organization, has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Ethisphere is an organization defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

Thrivent has been recognized for 11 years in a row and is one of only six honorees in the financial services industry. In 2022, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 45 industries.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 11th consecutive year,” said Terry Rasmussen, president and CEO of Thrivent. “At Thrivent, one of our core values is we do what’s right. Earning this recognition demonstrates this core value is reflected every day in our business practices and the ways we serve our clients.

“I’m deeply honored to be a part of an organization that sets a high standard when it comes to leading with ethics and integrity. Moving forward, we’ll remain committed to excellence as we serve more clients, helping them achieve financial clarity, enabling lives full of meaning and gratitude.”

Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich said business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical and ccountable.

“We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to Thrivent for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation,” he said.

Thrivent’s local representative is Larry Burton at 112 E. Walnut St. in Watseka. He can be contacted at 815-432-0355.