Main Street: March 30, 2022

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: This week, Dr. Piatt and Dr. Daake will explore the requisite tenets for diamond-level customer service. Dr. Piatt will offer some compelling strategies for attaining and modeling exceptional customer service, and then Dr. Daake will conclude with some prevalent examples.</em>

The steady drumbeat and the harmony of any organization are enshrined in providing excellent customer service. Diamond-level leaders offer injection of hope through the attainment of a culture of excellence that is predicated on serving the customer’s needs.

Reciprocal generosity is generated, and profits follow the observance of putting their customers’ wants, needs, and desires for an exceptional value proposition between the organization’s products or services and the client’s perceived value from the exchange.

A cascade of evidence for producing successful interactions between the organization and customer is ratified in the article written by Andrea Paul titled, “Ten Customer Service Qualities Your Customer Expects.” I will highlight these ten salient points and then make my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

<strong>1. Delivering respect to your customers:</strong> (Understanding and taking time to respect your customer’s needs and the ability to service them shows a level of care you have in solving their problems.)

<strong>2. Have your front-line staff practice active listening skills:</strong> (Showing your concern for the customer’s needs and dynamically listening to ferret out the differences between what they are saying and what they genuinely need goes a long way in cementing a successful interaction.)

<strong>3. Empathy:</strong> The key to customer success: (By putting yourself in the customer’s shoes allows you to understand their needs and then successfully integrate those emotions into meeting and exceeding their expectations is the hallmark of customer service.)

<strong>4. Ability to communicate clearly with the customer:</strong> (The ability to articulate and understand the customer’s issues by using words such as to resolve, help, and can, provide the customer service transaction into a positive experience.)

<strong>5. A positive attitude:</strong> (Exhibiting a cheerful demeanor complemented with a positive attitude can often defuse negativity and underscore a successful resolution to the problem.)

<strong>6. Be patient:</strong> (Patience is one of the most crucial customer service requisites for any customer service interaction. Remaining calm in the face of a frazzled customer, often clears the way for an exceptional customer service interaction.)

<strong>7. Customer service agents determined to serve:</strong> (Determination sprinkled with tenacity focuses on solving the issues at hand and achieving successful outcomes.)

<strong>8. Products and services expertise:</strong> (Having a multi-faceted knowledge of your products and services only augments the customer service interaction and offers the customer confidence in your ability to solve their issues.)

<strong>9. Creative problem-solving abilities:</strong> (Adaptability, flexibility, and providing outside of the box thinking only enhances the customer’s confidence and ability to trust your advice and solve their problems.)

<strong>10. Able to clear common roadblocks:</strong> (Clear unnecessary obstacles by efficiency, minimizing efforts and maximizing results. Make the customer experience pleasant by reducing stress and increasing positive customer outcomes.)

Dr. Daake will illustrate some of these points below.

After experiencing two rather horrendous customer service experiences within 24 hours (stories for another day) sometimes I start to feel that nobody cares anymore. Of course, that is not true. All of us can think of illustrations of just the opposite. It has always been my practice to <em>not</em> name names when I get bad customer service.

Although at times, I privately follow-up with the top managers of a company with a certified letter. But when it comes to first-rate service, I like to identify specific people. Let me illustrate three of the above points from Dr. Piatt’s comments, with four specific examples where I do name names.

No. 2 regarding listening. I had a challenging ongoing problem with a car still under warranty. I had it in the shop a couple of times, but eventually, the problem appeared again.

The final time thanks to the careful listening of Stacy and the mechanic at Philips Chevrolet in Bradley, they got the problem solved. The mechanic was even tolerant of my “shade tree mechanic” diagnosis and fixed it despite me playing diagnostician.

No. 5 A positive attitude. Let me give you two examples of this point. First, more and more businesses are moving to self-checkout. That is sometimes good news and bad news... But every time I go through Kroeger’s when Zita has been there, she has solved any problems, and we have pleasant conversations.

My only worry is that I take too much of her time. But her positive, upbeat attitude makes the experience actually fun.

A second example. We recently attended the Olivet Spring Musical “Singin’ in the Rain.” What a marvelous experience. Congratulations to Dean Dr. Don Reddick, director and professor Ashley Sarver, Dr. Neal Woodruff, the cast, musicians, ushers and everyone associated for genuinely performing and serving with a positive attitude.

Having spent 22 years at ONU, I can tell you the cheerful, upbeat attitude at Olivet is genuine, infectious and makes our community a better place.

No. 7. Regarding determining to serve. I know many self-service businesses like to leave the customer alone. At Menards, I know what I’m looking for in most cases. But in some instances, as most DIY people know, we have to cobble solutions together.

But virtually every time I go into the electrical-plumbing section, one of the associates, Jen, comes up and asks me if she can help me find what I’m looking for. I greatly appreciate it, and she has always been able to tell me where to find what I need, even if in another part of the store. Not a criticism, but where items are occasionally placed makes it a game of “Where’s Waldo.”

In the end, we are reminded by Sally Gronow “Good customer service costs less than bad customer service.”