Briefcase: March 30, 2022

<strong>Dimond Bros Insurance honored by Western National Insurance Group</strong>

Western National Insurance Group recently announced that Dimond Bros Insurance has been named one of Western National’s Circle of Excellence Agencies for 2022.

<strong>Dimond Bros. Insurance</strong> was founded in 1867 and is one of the largest independent insurance agencies in the Midwest. Headquartered in Paris, Ill., Dimond Bros. has more than 40 locations throughout Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

The local Dimond Bros. office servicing the community and representing Western National is the Kankakee office at 301 N. Schuyler Ave. It can be reached at 815-932-6791.

The Western National Circle of Excellence recognition is announced annually to spotlight a group of partners who have excelled based on performance and growth over the past five years. An agency must also demonstrate that they meet standards of professional excellence and integrity in order to be considered for the recognition.

The recognition places Dimond Bros Insurance in the 90th percentile of all Western National partners for overall performance, growth and partnership over the past five years.

Western National Insurance, headquartered in Edina, Minn., is a regional group of property-and-casualty insurance companies. The Group writes business through five active insurance companies — Western National Mutual Insurance Company, Western National Assurance Company, Pioneer Specialty Insurance Company, Umialik Insurance Company, and American Freedom Insurance Company — and is affiliated with Michigan Millers Mutual Insurance Company.

Together, the affiliated group writes more than $800 million in personal and commercial direct premium in 19 states across the Northern, Midwestern and Western U.S. as well as in Alaska. All of the products are sold exclusively through professional Independent Insurance Agents.