Briefcase: March 23, 2022

<strong>Bourbonnais chiropractor attends Medicare seminar</strong>

<strong>Dr. Scott L. Nims</strong> recently attended the Medicare and Healthcare Updates for the Chiropractic Practice in Schiller Park.

The seminar discussed chiropractic care as it relates to the Medicare patient, including practice standards, Medicare insurance coverage, as well as proper billing and coding for the Medicare patient.

Nims maintains a practice at Koehler Sports and Spinal Rehab at 232 Main Street N.W., Suite 201 in Bourbonnais. For more information, contact Nims at 815-939-4900.