CN to donate over $1M toward displaced Ukrainians

MONTREAL — Canadian National Railway announced Wednesday it will make a combined donation of $1.1 million to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and to Razom in the United States in support of Ukrainians displaced by the war in Ukraine.

CN will also be matching donations made through the CN Employees and Pensioners Community Fund.

“This donation will allow the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, as well as Razom in the United States, to continue providing humanitarian assistance and relief to displaced persons by offering medical care, emergency shelter and food,” said Tracy Robinson, president and CEO of CN. “Our Company’s history is tied to the settlement of Western Canada by Ukrainians and we are proud to have CN employees, retirees, and stakeholders in both Canada and the US who are of Ukrainian descent.”

The Canada-Ukraine Foundation is affiliated with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress which has chapters in 20 cities across Canada, many of which are in communities served by CN with a high number of CN employees, retirees and their families.

‘“CN’s donation will help our efforts here and abroad,” said Orest Sklierenko, president and CEO of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation. “Their support will make a big difference and we invite all companies to follow suit.’”

CN transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been have been operating since 1919. CN has a rail line that runs through Kankakee, Iroquois and Will counties.