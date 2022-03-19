Briefcase: March 19, 2022

<strong>Rosie Mae Home Care opens office in Kankakee</strong>

<strong>Rosie Mae Home Care</strong> recently opened an office in Kankakee at 1 Dearborn Square in the PNC Bank building. It’s located on the fifth floor in suite 510.

Rosie Mae Home Care provides non-medical home care services to individuals with disabilities, injuries, difficulties with mobility, or illnesses.

It has trained and competent staff members who are dedicated in delivering home care services in the comfort of the client’s home.

Rose Mae Home Care specializes in dementia, fall prevention and disease management.

Its care services are all intended to cater to a client’s personal and health needs.

It can ensure around-the-clock services and supervision to help clients achieve optimum health and wellness.

Rose Mae Home Care also has locations in Park Forest and in Dyer, Ind.

The phone number is 866-337-8114.

For more information, visit <a href="http://rosiemaehomecare.com" target="_blank">rosiemaehomecare.com</a>.