Briefcase: March 12, 2022

<strong>Riverside Medical Center adds physiatrist</strong>

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of <strong>Dr. Mary Apiafi Moore</strong>, a board-certified physiatry and sports medicine specialist.

Physiatrists work with patients to improve the functional ability of the brain, spinal cord, nerves, bones, ligaments, muscles and tendons after an injury or accident.

Before joining Riverside, Apiafi Moore was a sports medicine physician at Howard Hospital in Kokomo, Ind.

Apiafi Moore received her doctor of medicine at Saint George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies. She then completed an internal medicine internship at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in Queens, New York, and a residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, New York. Apiafi Moore then completed a sports medicine fellowship at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

In addition to her education, Apiafi Moore has extensive research experience, and she is also a member of several professional organizations including: American College of Sports Medicine. American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, and American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Association of Academic Physiatrists.

Apiafi Moore is seeing patients at Riverside Medical Group Orthopedic Specialists at 100 Riverside Drive in Bourbonnais. To schedule an appointment, call 815-802-7090.