Main Street: March 9, 2022

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: This week, Dr. Michael Boyd, president of Kankakee Community College, is co-writing this article with Dr. Piatt. This is part two of a two-part article.</em>

In our last article, we explored the concept of followership. Specifically, we made the argument that influential leaders understand when to follow the lead of the expert voices guiding the collective wisdom of their organizations. In this article, we further explore the concept of “followership” by taking a hard look at how an institution’s followers influence the overall health and effectiveness of the organization.

A cavalcade of ideas is often expressed in terms of leadership. Given the maxim that there are more followers than leaders, we can attest to the 80-20 rule where 80 percent of the organization is made up of followers and 20 percent as leaders. However, with the advent of COVID, and in terms of leading with leaner and flatter organizations, we would speculate the actual percentages are now 90-10.

Ushering in Emotional Intelligence is essential for leaders and followers. As such, followers who become entrenched into possessing deeper levels of EI are seen as critically crucial in the organization.

At the epicenter, leaders are rarely born to be leaders and often evolve from being good followers-team players. A sequence of interlocking issues is distilled from possessing a deep understanding and application of EI. More importantly, diamond-level leaders are often promoted to leadership positions due to their ability to transcend their ego and become engrained in the followership-team player dynamic.

Next, Dr. Boyd will offer his comments regarding the followership dimension, and I will conclude this article with some advice on integrating diamond-level followership strategies into your professional and personal domain.

Regardless of a leader’s style, they are often under significant stress and tremendous pressure. This has been especially true over the last two years which has taught us so much about mental health and wellbeing. As organizations manage the local impact of a global pandemic, it’s often the CEOs’ responsibility to make the final decision regarding mitigation strategies, safety initiatives, reopening the workplace or enacting sanctions for non-compliance with local, state or federal mandates.

As the same organization’s bottom line is impacted by the genuine impact of the pandemic, it’s to the CEO that customers, board members and employees look for solutions and answers. Likewise, leaders who accepted the call to action for social justice reform have struggled with the real difficulty of resistance to change within the organization they are leading.

There’s real pressure in holding the final responsibility of decisions made and actions taken. In the healthiest and most effective organizations, followers are emotionally intelligent and demonstrate an awareness of their leader’s pressures.

More importantly, emotionally intelligent followers intentionally support leadership with empathy and compassion. I can provide an example from a recent interaction with a colleague at the institution where I am the CEO.

As I do regularly, I was walking around campus when one of my colleagues stopped me to share a few kind words. “I want to say thank you for the work you are doing here. I’m watching you, and I know you must be under great stress in your role as our leader. I appreciate it, and I hope you are doing OK.”

This brief interaction unfolded without pomp or circumstance, and her words were sincere and straightforward. She didn’t praise my performance or give me accolades because that wasn’t the point. She was acutely aware of the challenges of leadership, assured me she noticed, and thanked me for the work I do. Her simple acknowledgement and expression of gratitude filled my emotional bucket for weeks after that brief encounter.

Particularly notable, influential leaders cultivate emotional intelligence among those they lead, and they do so in very intentional ways. In these institutional cultures, followers understand their vital role in maintaining compassionate working relationships with peers and their leaders.

Leaders and followers mutually agree to care for each other’s mental well-being. In his “Daily Coach” email, George Raveling wrote, “Leadership is about positively altering and transforming the life of another person” and urged his readers to “show up with authenticity, vulnerability and courageous transparency” so that “we can cultivate a unique opportunity to venture into the hearts of those we lead.”

The kind of leader-follower relationship described here cannot happen until both leaders and followers fully appreciate each other as human beings.

Next, Dr. Piatt will offer concluding remarks on how to inculcate the followership dynamic into your professional practice.

Abetted in these efforts, diamond-level leaders effectuate a culture of trust, honest and open communication, mutual respect, and everyone in the organization to become a follower-leader. If we adhere to one operational definition of leadership, “Leader’s influence results and inspire others,” then everyone in the organization can transcend the follower dynamic and entertain the leadership capabilities daily.

Nowhere was this more evident than in Simon Sinek’s TEDx Talk in Puget Sound, WA., where he extolled “Start with the Why,” and create a triangle of trust through transparency as discussed in the “5 Inspiring Lessons in Leadership from Simon Sinek, as written by Keith Gutierrez. I will highlight some of these essential points and then add my comment in parentheses on how to add to your professional/personal domain.

Perhaps more surprising, most leaders-followers-team players know what it is they do. Some know “How” they do it. But very few know why they do. The illusive “why” is then predicated on what’s your purpose, what’s your cause, and what is your belief?

(For the leader and the follower, it is incumbent to understand your driving purpose in the organization. If followers can understand this dynamic, they can ascend into future leadership roles by emulating leaders whose prime directive is to serve others first. Not only is this germane to the organization, but it is also one of the fundamental tenets of the Bible.)

In the final analysis, it centers on a flywheel concept: knowing your why, understanding your purpose, and serving others inside and outside of the organization. Additionally, have clarity, discipline, and consistency. As Sinek articulated, “People don’t buy ‘what’ you do, they buy ‘why’ you do it.”

Therefore, as a follower, employ the concepts of emotional intelligence to emulate the selfless capacity of being a diamond-leader by understanding the “why you do it,” clarity of purpose, having a servant’s heart and watching your ability to influence outcomes and inspire others grow exponentially inside and outside of the organization.