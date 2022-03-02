Briefcase: March 2, 2022

<strong>Riverside Watseka adds nurse practitioner</strong>

Riverside Healthcare recently announced that Jessica Morales, a board-certified family nurse practitioner, at its Riverside Immediate Care in Watseka at 1490 E. Walnut St. in Watseka.

Before joining Riverside, Morales was a family nurse practitioner at Iroquois Memorial Hospital Clinic in Watseka. Morales has nearly 15 years of experience in nursing and 30 years of experience in healthcare.

Morales completed her Bachelor of Science in nursing and Master of Science in nursing (family nurse practitioner) at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.

Riverside Immediate Care provides treatment for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries when and where you need it most.

With locations in Bradley, Kankakee, Watseka, Coal City and Monee, Riverside Immediate Care is open seven days a week, with extended hours. No appointment is necessary. Walk in or schedule with the myRiverside app.