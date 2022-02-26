Briefcase: Feb. 26, 2022

<strong>State Bank hires trust officer for new office in Bradley</strong>

<strong>Jackie Bruhn</strong> has joined the State Bank team as a trust officer and will be located at the new State Bank Trust & Investment office at 570 W. Broadway St. in Bradley.

Bruhn holds a bachelor’s degree from Olivet Nazarene University and is a graduate of the Cannon Trust School in Athens, Ga. She has several years of trust experience in the Kankakee area.

Bruhn is also committed to her community, donating her time and talent as a Kiwanis Club of Kankakee board member and a volunteer for the Child Network where she serves as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA). She also co-chairs the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Networking committee. She and her husband live in Momence.

Bruhn can be reached at 815-865-6060 or at jackie.bruhn@statebankfreeport.com.

State Bank is headquartered in Freeport and is part of the Foresight Financial Group which includes the State Bank of Herscher.