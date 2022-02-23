Main Street: Feb. 23, 2022

<strong>Editor’s note:</strong> <em>This is part 2 of a two-part series on the consequential impact of mentoring within the organization. Dr. Piatt and Dr. Daake will respond to the question about the role and impact of mentoring. Dr. Piatt will offer his commentary first, and then Dr. Daake will offer the summation.</em>

Reserved for maximum impact, Bob Proctor articulated, “A mentor is someone who sees more talent and ability within you than you see in yourself and helps bring it out of you.” Within this vein, diamond-level leaders inculcate this dynamic within their organizational culture.

Threading a delicate needle is the balance of the mentor-mentee relationship. In reviewing Dr. Linda Phillips-Jones’s excellent article that every organization should read, “Skills for Successful Mentoring: Competencies for Outstanding Mentors and Mentees,” it offers a compelling look at the intricacies of this unique relationship.

Namely, there is an intersection of active listening, building trust, encouraging, and identifying goals and current realities. Additionally, says Phillips-Jones, and other organizational experts, mentor-specific skills require instruction-developing capabilities, corrective feedback, risk management, preparedness, approachability, objectivity and fairness, compassion, genuineness, offering inspiration, and opening doors for relevant promotional opportunities. Finally, there are requisites for a mentee in this relationship dynamic, including acquiring proficient mentors, learning quickly, showing initiative, following through, being courageous, showing gratitude, having realistic expectations, and managing the relationship dynamic.

Considering these factors, diamond-level leaders can develop a transformative model predicated on the components mentioned above and move the mentor-mentee relationship to the next level.

Engaging in perspicuity makes the mentor-mentee relationship foundational and offers a symbiotic relationship. Both parties are involved in the learning-teaching cycle that moves the practitioner-learner to new heights within the organization. As such, Cameron Bishop penned an interesting article titled, “Six Strategies for Building a Mentoring Program that Benefits People and Organizations.”

I will highlight these six critical components and then offer my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

<strong>1. Attract and retain talent:</strong> (Diamond-level leaders intuitively recognize that one of the toughest challenges is finding qualified workers and maintaining them in the organization. Ushering in retention strategies includes creating value, development, and access to promotional opportunities in the future. Organizations that formalize mentoring programs and then offer them to workers develop a culture of appreciation and value for both the organization and the direct reports.

Finally, diamond-level organizations recognize and promote stratagems for the mentor-protégé’s development by providing resources dedicated to their professional growth are more likely to be loyal to the company and experience higher job satisfaction according to Bishop.)

<strong>2. Improve employee engagement, motivation and satisfaction:</strong> (Even exceptional organizations experience low employee engagement, which produces undesirable results. To combat this dilemma, diamond-level leaders offer their direct reports the ability to feel valued by entering the mentor-mentee dynamic. Both parties, when engaged properly, transcend the doldrums of the everyday grind of the job and move toward higher levels of job satisfaction and commitment to their organization by learning from each other.)

<strong>3. Reduce stress and burnout:</strong> (Successful organizations are keenly aware of job stress and employee burnout. Countering these strategies, diamond-level organizations offer their team members the ability to deeply connect with a mentor-team leader who can assist and navigate emotional chaos and a demanding work environment. Additionally, the psychology of having a mentor-team leader help their direct reports and offers a culture of support and reduces the tumultuous and counterproductive behaviors of toxicity and absenteeism.)

<strong>4. Accelerate learning and time to competency:</strong> (Organizations are faced with the fast pace of innovation and, as such, puts tremendous pressure on the organization to be agile. Due to organizational constraints, formal training is at times ad hoc and does not fulfill the learning opportunities needed to survive an ever-changing environment.

Therefore, offering team members the ability to enter a mentor-mentee relationship helps achieve accelerated learning and diagnostic reviews from a mentor to assist in training and completion of agreed-upon objectives. One key component of this mentor-proteges approach is that constant feedback is not only necessary but required.)

<strong>5. Facilitate knowledge transfer and leadership development:</strong> (Acquiescing to job-specific knowledge, mentoring offers the ability to fortify and cement intellectual capital to remain in the organization. Specifically, mentoring promotes knowledge sharing and transfer and minimizes the potential loss of institutional knowledge when the mentor retires or leaves.

Moreover, this mentoring process prepares mentees to step into leadership positions when vacated by experienced workers. Thus, it offers unique opportunities for advancement that were previously unavailable without this mentor-protégé dynamic.

<strong>6. Foster workplace diversity:</strong> (Diamond-level organizations accelerate their quest to formulate a diverse workforce and institute programs that promote interaction and inclusion. The organization is often a microcosm of society. Therefore, it is incumbent to represent your stakeholders, customers and direct reports to achieve a systemic ecosystem that balances the needs of a culture of inclusivity. The result is a deeper appreciation of the diversity of thoughts, cultures and learning opportunities.)

Therefore, the mentor-protégé dynamic is forged in the interdependent and synergetic perspective of cyclical learning opportunities. This process is enhanced through a meaningful endurance. Each party is bolstered by the relationship if appropriately conducted. Both parties create a mosaic of intelligence by diving deeper and learning foundational perspectives to solve problems and not riding the wave of band-aid approaches and temporary fixes.

Finally, the ability to construct diversity of relationships as advanced by Jean-Philippe Courtois, “While globalization will make the world smaller and more accessible, we must continue to appreciate its vibrant diversity.”

Next, Dr. Daake will offer his concluding remarks.

Mentoring whether through formal or informal means is one of the great opportunities now emerging. There are tens of thousands of willing mentors that have so much to offer to the current and next generation of leaders.

And of course, the converse is true. No one is too old to be mentored. Many twenty-somethings or thirty-somethings professionals have a lot to offer the Xer’s and Boomers. Sharing across generation’s can be one of the most enriching and rewarding experiences of our lives.