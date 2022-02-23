Briefcase: Feb. 23, 2022

<strong>Gordon Electric Supply announces promotion</strong>

<strong>Catherine “Cat” Buckley</strong> has been promoted to supervisor of e-commerce customer service and returns for Gordon Electric Supply, a distributor of electrical and lighting supplies.

Buckley began working at Gordon Electric in the summer of 2021 as an e-commerce customer service representative, bringing years of previous customer service and management experience.

In her new role, Buckley will be overseeing the quality and timeliness of answering customer inquiries to provide them with the most up-to-date information for their orders. Her previous management experience will be an asset to guide the customer service team.

“I’m excited to utilize our new system to its full potential, showing how we are able to work better as a team and communicate with the customer faster than ever,” said Buckley, adding that she is interested in “new techniques in which we can better serve our customers with monitoring their order and working together with the sales team to provide the best customer service possible.”

Gordon Electric Supply is at 1290 N. Hobbie Ave. in Kankakee. For more information, call 815-936-4700 or visit gordonelectricsupply.com.