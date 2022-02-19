Illinois Extension offering seed workships

The University of Illinois Extension in Kankakee County is offering two workshops on March 8. Both workshops will be held at University of Illinois Extension, 1650 Commerce Drive in Bourbonnais.

Seed Starting will be held at 10 a.m. and Microgreens will be held at 1 pm. The fee for each workshop is $10.

Seed Starting: Now is the time to start thinking about your summer garden.

Holly Froning, master gardener coordinator, will provide the tricks and hints to starting your seeds at home. Each participant will go home with 10 packages of seeds to get started for their own garden.

Pre-registration is required by March 1. Register at web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=24957

Microgreens: Big on nutrition and flavor, microgreens can be expensive to purchase. But they can also be grown cost-effectively at home, in a tiny space and with simple supplies.

If you have a sunny windowsill, a shallow container, some potting mix and suitable seeds, you’ve got all the essentials for growing your own microgreens. This is a great crop for urban gardeners who are limited to a windowsill, balcony or fire escape. Each participant will go home with 10 different packages of microgreen seeds.

Pre-registration is required by March 1. Register at <a href="https://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=24958" target="_blank">https://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=24958</a>

For more information, call Holly Froning at 815-933-8337.