Briefcase: Feb. 19, 2022

<strong>Van Fossan earns membership in association</strong>

Country Financial representative, <strong>Randy Van Fossan</strong>, of Bourbonnais, has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table.

“It is a great honor to receive this MDRT recognition,” Van Fossan said. “I feel privileged to be included in this prestigious association of business and community leaders representing more than 470 companies and 71 countries.”

MDRT is an international, independent association of nearly 30,000 sales professionals in the life insurance business. MDRT members demonstrate product knowledge, ethical conduct and customer service. The Round Table’s membership represents the top life insurance and financial service professionals worldwide.

Van Fossan began his career with Country Financial in 1997. His office is at 1307 N. Convent St. Ste 1, Bourbonnais. The office phone number is 815-932-3000.

The Country Financial group serves about one million households and businesses throughout the United States and offers a full range of financial products and services from auto, home, business, farm and life insurance to retirement planning services, investment management and annuities.