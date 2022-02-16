Candy & Cake expanding to Bourbonnais

Candy & Cake, which has a retail storefront inside the Northfield Square mall, will soon add another location at 596 William Latham Drive in Bourbonnais.

The location on Latham Drive already has an adjacent car wash that has been operational for a couple of years. Owners Christeen Raymon Botros and Mohab Takla are excited about opening the Bourbonnais site this spring that will also have inside dining for meals in addition to the wide array of cakes, cupcakes, ice cream and pies.

Cakes and pies are the passion of the husband-and-wife team.

“I love it,” Botros said. “I love making pies more than cake actually because I love the flavor of the pies. I always celebrate my birthday with a pie and not with cake.”

The pies start at $14.99, and Candy & Cake offers a wide variety, including sugar-free and gluten-free options.

“We have more than 24 kinds of pies,” Takla said. “... We have 24 flavors of ice cream.”

Candy & Cake, which offers custom cakes for all occasions, has been in Northfield Square since June 2018. It has nine part-time employees, and Botros said they’re kept pretty busy at the location. She said they expect to hire 15 to 30 employees at the Bourbonnais restaurant.

Its current menu also includes no-bake cheesecake treats in a cup that include candy flavorings such as Oreo, Hershey, Twix, Nutella, Snickers and more. It also has cookies, brownies, muffins, cheesecake, Hershey’s ice cream, cake pops and cupcakes, and real fruit smoothies.

“It’s like a bakery and an ice cream shop,” Botros said, who added they want to add more to the new location.

“We do treats for all occasions,” Takla said. “We do chocolate-covered strawberries, we do chocolate-covered pretzels, cake pops, cheesecake.”

They intend to get a liquor license so they can make cakes, drinks and smoothies with rum, and they will have casual dining with burgers, steaks, chicken, fries and sandwiches. They will have a lunch and dinner menu.

“We don’t have dining in the mall, and we don’t have lunch or dinner there,” Botros said.

Takla said they hope to open the Latham Drive location in May, and crews are busy finishing up the drywall and painting. Equipment for the kitchen has yet to be installed. The two-story building will also house offices on the second floor for both the car wash and Candy & Cake operations.

Once the store on Latham Drive opens, they initially plan to continue to operate the Candy & Cake at Northfield Square.

“We’re going to see what happens,” Takla said. “It depends on the condition of the mall.”

Botros and Takla, originally from Egypt, have been in Bourbonnais since 2013. They had family in the area and decided this was a good area to start their business.

“We have family here,” Botros said. “My sister is here.”

Takla’s brother-in-law Dr. Safwat Iskander is a pediatrician in Kankakee.

The new Candy & Cake location will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and the adjacent car wash will continue to operate as normal. They plan on having a grand opening.

“I can’t wait,” Botros said.