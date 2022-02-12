After a one-year hiatus and an abbreviated show this past July, the annual Chicago Auto Show returns this weekend at McCormick Place in Chicago.

The consumer-friendly show runs 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day Saturday through Feb. 21, with the exception of the final day (President’s Day) when it closes at 8 p.m.

“While there were wonderful aspects of our summertime special edition show, we’re excited to return to February as it’s historically been an ideal time for consumers to experience the industry’s latest cars, trucks and SUVs,” said Chicago Auto Show chairman Bill Haggerty in a news release. “Plus, the show helps to drive consumer interest and effectively kicks off the region’s spring selling season. ... The show will feature popular exhibits like Camp Jeep and Ram Truck Territory test tracks.”

All auto companies, both foreign and domestic, will have exhibits at the show at the expansive McCormick Place. It’s a challenge to take in all aspects of the show in just one afternoon or evening visit.

In addition to returning fan-favorite indoor test tracks, the show will feature a lineup of interactive activities, according to the news release. Subaru offers a National Parks display and Toyota has a new Tundra indoor test track.

One can also get a good look at all the new EVs that will hit the market, like the Subaru Solterra and the Toyota bz4X.

If you’re in the market to buy a new vehicle this spring or summer, the Chicago Auto Show is an excellent exhibit to check out what’s all available from every major automaker. The interactive exhibits are free and enjoyable.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors age 62 and older, $10 for children age 4-12, while children age 3 and younger are free. Masks are required for all attendees age 2 and older.

New to this year’s show is First Responders and Military Appreciation Day on Tuesday. On that day, all first responders and military are granted free entry and their guests are admitted for just $10 – a $5 discount off the adult ticket price.

“The auto show is a highlight on Chicago’s winter calendar,” said Dave Sloan, Chicago Auto Show general manager. “We received very positive feedback on our summer show in 2021, but fans are even more excited for its return to a traditional February date, where it provides a much-needed break from the winter blues.”

The best way to get to the show is by auto, taking Interstate 57 to I-94 and exit at 31st Street east. Take a left on King Drive and follow the signs to McCormick Place. It’s approximately an hour’s drive from Kankakee.

There are three main McCormick Place lots — A, B and C. Lot A and C are $25. Lot B is $16. All McCormick Place lots are $11 after 6 p.m. during Chicago Auto Show dates only. Parking fees must be paid by credit card. VISA, MasterCard and American Express are accepted.

You can also take the Metra Electric line from University Park, and there’s a stop at McCormick Place. Metra is making extra stops at the auto show. Visit metra.com for details.

For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit chicagoautoshow.com.