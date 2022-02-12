Briefcase: Feb. 12, 2022

<strong>Nurse practitioner joins Riverside cardiovascular specialists</strong>

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of board-certified family nurse practitioner <strong>Kshiti Manek</strong> to its team of cardiovascular specialists in Bourbonnais.

Before joining the cardiology specialists team, Manek was an emergency department nurse practitioner at Riverside.

Manek received her Bachelor of Science in nursing at the University of Rochester in Rochester, N.Y. She then completed her doctor of nursing practice at the University of Illinois at Chicago in Chicago.

In addition to her education, Manek is fluent in English, Gujarati, and Hindi. She is passionate about working with her patients as a team to determine a care plan that fits their needs.

Manek is now seeing patients at Cardiovascular Specialists located at 400 Riverside Drive in Bourbonnais. The team specializes in treating many heart conditions including coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, heart failure, and more.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 844-404-4787.