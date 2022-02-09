Briefcase: A.N. Webber announces driver of the year award

<strong>Kelvin Fulmore</strong>, of Lake City, S.C., was recently named the Sam Kinder Driver of the Year Award for A.N. Webber Inc.. It’s his second time winning the award.

Fulmore has worked for A.N. Webber since January of 2002. He was chosen because of his overall performance in safety, dependability, on-time and completed deliveries, no DOT violations and other criteria.

Originally from Brooklyn, N.Y., Fulmore moved to Lake City, S.C., in September of 1982 to live with his grandmother and finish his final two years of high school. He was working at a factory in shipping and receiving when he first became interested in driving a truck.

The drivers that would come to the factory would talk to Fulmore about the joys of the open road. One of the things that attracted him most was the feeling of independence that truck driving affords.

Fulmore’s favorite aspect of his career is getting to see the country. He enjoys each state for its different attributes, but especially the picturesque scenery of Montana and Utah. One of his favorite stops while on the road is Nate’s BBQ in Arkansas for their amazing chicken. His favorite truck stops are the Iowa 80 in Walcott and a smaller, but equally enjoyable, Joplin 44 in Joplin, Mo.

While in his truck, Fulmore listens to R&B, Gospel and country music. Charlie Wilson is his favorite artist. Although he drinks water most of the time, you might catch him sipping on “mud” thick coffee on those late-night drives. He recommends the job to friends and attributes his success to keeping everything in his truck well maintained.

When Fulmore is not out on the road you will find him relaxing at home, watching some basketball or football, and enjoying his family. He has two sons, Kelvin II and Quentin. He loves to spend time with his two grandchildren, Mason, 8, and KJ, 9 months.