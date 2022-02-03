Edward Jones celebrates 100th anniversary

Financial-services firm Edward Jones announced recently the celebration of its centennial, marking a century of growth and impact it has made for its clients, colleagues and communities.

This year more than 50,000 Edward Jones’ colleagues will join in activities that celebrate the milestone. Edward Jones will celebrate its centennial across the communities it serves throughout North America with virtual and in-person events, connections to philanthropic and community efforts.

“Since Edward D. Jones Sr. opened the doors of our firm 100 years ago, our focus has been helping people connect to their own purpose and achieve things in their lives they might not have known were possible,” said Edward Jones managing partner Penny Pennington, the sixth leader in the firm’s history. “We are committed to providing guidance and tools to millions of families in North America, that raise their confidence in achieving greater possibility in their lives.

“We are looking forward to the impact we can make on society — one person, one colleague, one community at a time — as we partner together and begin our next 100 years.”

During the Centennial celebration, the firm will initiate volunteer activities to achieve impact in the areas of partnering for financial strength, promoting healthier futures and advancing growth. It will also expand on its efforts to foster economic inclusion in the communities it serves, actively collaborating with organizations to make meaningful progress that enables every community to thrive.

The firm kicked off its centennial on Jan. 27 with a virtual event for all associates and retirees across North America. Pennington served as keynote for the event and was joined by several colleagues throughout the firm for remarks.

For more information, visit centennial.EdwardJones.com. Edward Jones’ local representative is David Robinon at 200 E. Court St., Suite 740 in Kankakee.