Canadian National announces appointment of new CEO

MONTREAL — Canadian National Railway recently announced that it has appointed Tracy Robinson as president and CEO and as a member of its Board of Directors, effective Feb. 28.

The appointment follows the previously announced retirement of Jean-Jacques JJ Ruest, who will depart CN’s Board on Feb. 28 but remain at CN in an advisory role until March 31 to ensure a seamless transition.

Robinson, who will be joining CN from TC Energy and previously spent almost three decades at Canadian Pacific brings more than 35 years of operational management, strategy development, and project execution experience to CN.

CN also announced several changes to its Board of Directors. The Company has appointed The Hon. Jean Charest P.C. as an independent director. Shauneen Bruder has been appointed vice vhair of the Board. By no later than CN’s 2022 annual general meeting, CN will appoint two new independent directors with North American railroad experience to the Board.

“We are thrilled to have Tracy join CN as president and CEO and are confident that CN has the right team to lead it into the next phase of growth,” said Robert Pace, chair of the Board of Directors of CN. “... I would like to thank Shauneen for leading the search committee through a robust process that identified the right leader to drive growth, continued operational improvement, technological advancement, and shareholder value, and attract a world-class workforce.”

CN operates a rail line through Kankakee, Will and Iroquois counties.