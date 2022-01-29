Briefcase: Jan. 29, 2022

<strong>Riverside welcomes neurologist</strong>

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of <strong>Dr. Ahmed Abdelkader</strong>, a neurologist.

Abdelkader joins Riverside’s team of neurologists, which collaborates to evaluate, diagnose and treat neurological disorders of the brain, spinal cord, nerves and muscles.

Before joining Riverside, Abdelkader was a neuro-hospitalist with Sr. Elizabeth’s Physicians in Northern Kentucky.

Abdelkader received a bachelor of medicine and surgery at the University of Ain Shams in Cairo, Egypt. He then completed an internship and residency in neurology at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.

In addition to his education, Abdelkader is a member of the Movement Disorders Society and the American Academy of Neurology. He also has research experience, including several published presentations.

Abdelkader will be seeing patients at Riverside Neurology Specialists at 375 N. Wall St. in Kankakee. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 815-935-0750 or visit riversidehealthcare.org