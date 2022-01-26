Main Street: Jan. 26, 2022

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: This column is a continuation of previous columns regarding the question: “How to become and act like a true professional.” Dr Daake will write the first part and then Dr. Piatt will offer his concluding comments on how to add this to your leadership domain.</em>

Jamie (a fictitious name) was stunned when a wise mentor, the late Kenneth Pinto (a real person and a friend of Don), once told her, “Jamie, you threaten people.”

Jamie was stunned because she considerable herself a fairly people-oriented, easy-going kind of person. Ken went on to explain to her, “You threaten people because you threaten their mediocrity.”

I have been privileged to have so many top, first-rate students across the years at Olivet. When I was still teaching, I told those who were high achievers Ken’s story. I pushed them hard, and they pushed themselves even harder.

A couple of months ago, I had the opportunity to sit down with a couple of them, now in their early 40s, and reflect and learn from them. They absolutely confirmed Ken’s truism. They both confirmed that pressures exist to be rather average, non-rate busters, or standout performers in the workplace.

This is not to say that some companies and organization don’t treasure their best performers. They ultimately make fast career advancements but are not necessarily loved by their co-workers and, in some cases, even their bosses, who they threaten.

There are some potential danger signs for high performers. If they go the extra mile, do first-rate work, work smart and efficient, put in many extra hours early in their career, they are not rewarded. And they get little to no positive feedback from their bosses and none from fellow co-workers.

Without being cynical, I have seen so many times where these standouts have to move on to an organization that values their potential and rewards it for their very survival. Because in complex organizations, “The good give up and leave, and the bad give up and stay.”

Good organizations get better because they hire the best and develop their talents. Rather than feeling threatened by them, they are thrilled to have them as part of their team.

Across the years, I have written about working with Dr. Bill Anthony at Florida State. When I joined Florida State in 1986, Bill and I were essentially partners in conducting continuing education events. I planned, organized and executed events at the Florida State Conference Center. Bill and other professors did the teaching.

Ultimately, when I moved over to the College of Business, I was Bill’s research and teaching assistant, and ultimately, he was my dissertation chair. Bill was a nationally-recognized management expert who co-authored two leading human resource management and organizational theory textbooks.

He also wrote at least 11 other management books and dozens of peer-reviewed journal articles. He was a well-known consultant who did high-level strategic planning sessions for dozens of Florida businesses and national organizations.

While he always demanded the best from me, he was generous with his time, his praise, and was willing take me in as a partner on writing book chapters, articles and more. Bill was the best of the best and everyone who knew him would certainly describe him as a “Stand Out” professional, but he had a proper sense of confidence and humility and never projected looking down at or being better than others.

We all have known people who rose to a certain level, got out of touch with reality, and started thinking they were better and brighter. And then they consider themselves part of some self-proclaimed elite. My biggest complaint about the Washington D.C. inside the beltway these days is precisely this problem. The fictitious “Potomac Fever” is not untrue at all.

So, if you are a higher-achiever or would-be a high achiever, let me offer five pieces of advice that will allow you to reach your goals without being an arrogant stand-offish person.

<strong>1.</strong> Understand you must always give your best and keep learning.

<strong>2.</strong> Be realistic and know that not everyone will love you, and indeed you will threaten mediocrity around you. One way to manage this situation is to constantly monitor yourself with Emotional Intelligence. Understand you’ll always be surrounded by people who have less ambitious goals. Accept them for who they are. But when possible, help them escape the mediocrity trap.

<strong>3.</strong> Take your work seriously but have a sense of humor and be able to laugh at yourself occasionally.

<strong>4.</strong> Be both a mentor to others and accept mentorship from those who are further along in their professional journey.

<strong>5.</strong> If you have a high level of formal education, never start believing that it makes you superior. Education does give you tools, techniques and knowledge. But if it does not show you how little you really know, that education has failed you. Show respect to everyone and don’t get hung up on titles or job responsibilities.

Next, Dr. Piatt will offer some practical advice on how to implement best practices in becoming more professional in your daily business communications as well as professional-social interactions with your peers, direct reports, as well as your internal and external stakeholders.

Karmic retribution escalates when leaders and workers engage in unprofessional practices. As articulated by William Arthur Ward, “The price of excellence is discipline. The cost of mediocrity is disappointment.”

Jenna Arcand penned an interesting article titled “How to Stand Out at Work.” I will highlight some of these components and then comment on how to integrate this successfully into your daily professional business domain.

As offered by Arcand, these professional practices are in stark reality to those who are mediocre and whose very presence encapsulates poor communication, disappointing customer service, and pitiable and less than successful interpersonal interactions. A cradle of pride ensues when leaders capture the very essence of pursuing excellence in their interactions with others by developing professional practices that cement relationships rather than decimate these exchanges.

A cogent analysis as proffered by Arcand reinforces a culture of professionalism in the organization. These professional traits as advanced by Arcand include the following 10 dictums. “Always offer ideas and suggestions. Do not sit quietly in meetings. Do more than your job require. Always offer to help others. Be proactive. Become a part of the organization. Do things without being asked. Volunteer whenever you can. Take the lead if you can. Never badmouth your leader, peers, direct reports, or other stakeholders in the organization.”

A foci moment follows and allows clarity of vision when becoming more professional in your interactions resulting in excellence rather than mediocre exchanges. In many ways, Dr. Daake and I have witnessed a plethora of unprofessional practices such as never acknowledging an email, refusing to return calls and acting indifferent to the needs of others inside and outside of the organization.

In the final analysis, your professional conduct is a direct reflection on not only you but also your organization. A great proportion of workers are the face of your organization.

As such, leaders need to reinforce a spirit of professionalism and elevate the excellence of your culture. By utilizing the information above and implementing the 10 factors as illustrated by Arcand, we can imbibe a culture of excellence and promote a Diamond-level status for your organization.

Professionalism is a choice, but it should never be an afterthought. A culture of professionalism should be the rule and never the exception.