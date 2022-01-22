Briefcase: Jan. 22, 2022

<strong>Riverside surgeons use new technique for rotator cuff tear</strong>

Riverside Orthopedic Specialists, <strong>Dr. Jonathan Cotton</strong> and <strong>Dr. Jason Shin</strong>, as well as all of the other surgeons perform the latest surgical techniques and are skilled in the use of new and innovative technologies.

Riverside recently became the first to bring the InSpace biodegradable subacromial balloon spacer to patients in need of shoulder care in the South Chicagoland area.

“The Stryker InSpace balloon spacer is an exciting new device in treating patients with massive irreparable rotator cuff tears,” Shin said. “We are excited to be one of the few sites in Illinois to be able to offer this product.”

The InSpace balloon implant is designed to restore the subacromial space, the area between the shoulder socket and the should bones, without requiring sutures or fixation devices and has been demonstrated to improve shoulder motion and function. Compared to other surgical procedures for the treatment of massive irreparable rotator cuff tears, it is also a shorter, less invasive option.

“The InSpace expands possibilities in management of this challenging pathology by giving patients a less invasive option that can provide meaningful improvement in shoulder function and symptoms,” Shin said.

To find out more, contact Riverside Orthopedic Specialists at (815) 802-7090 or visit chooseriversideortho.com to learn more about the InSpace balloon implant and how its use may benefit massive irreparable rotator cuff tears.