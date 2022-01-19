Briefcase: Gordon Electric adds new marketing coordinator

Gordon Electric Supply recently announced the addition of <strong>Samantha Moore</strong> to the Kankakee branch as the new marketing coordinator. She completed a bachelor’s and master’s degree in digital marketing at Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, and brings graphic design experience to her new role.

Previously, Moore worked as a freelance marketing coordinator in the food and beverage processing industry.

“Samantha’s design and marketing skills are a wonderful asset to our marketing team, and her enthusiasm for the coordinator position is valuable to everyone working with her,” said Kristine Weller, marketing associate.

Outside of the office, Moore is a devoted hockey fan, who enjoys spending time with her family.

Gordon Electric Supply is a distributor of electrical supplies at 1290 N. Hobbie Ave. in Kankakee. For more information, call 815-936-4700 or visit GordonElectricSupply.com.