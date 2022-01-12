Main Street: Jan. 12, 2022

Are the robots coming for us in 2022, or will they be our new best friends?

Last week Dr. Piatt wrote about several trends for the new year, I want to continue focusing on several technology trends. These apply to all of us, not just technical-oriented readers. These are based on forecasts from a panel of experts from Forbes Technology Council.

They identify 15 trends, but I will focus on six of these. I recommend that you read the whole article. Just Google Forbes 2022 Technology Trends.

We have a broad range of readers that range from IT professionals to general business managers, and regular consumers and people. So to keep our eyes from glazing over, I’ll try and look creatively and relabel these experts’ predictions in an accurate, but light-hearted way.

I also will discuss many positive benefits but temper these optimistic trends with some cautions.

<strong>1. You’ll likely get even more hacked off at the hackers in 2022.</strong> According to Ian Paterson, Plurilock Security Inc., computer hackers are increasingly turning to AI (Artificial Intelligence) to assist them in their dastardly deeds. We need to be more vigilant than ever and make sure we have updated our cyber-protections.

Paterson says, “Because of AI’s ability to generate unique photorealistic faces, mass-personalize phishing campaigns, and more, we’re expecting to see attackers using it more and more.”

<strong>2. Secondly, let me help you find me.</strong> Don’t hide from your customers in plain sight. Bernadette Nixon, Algolia contends, “From streaming to shopping, the biggest tech trend to anticipate in 2022 is the explosion of search and discovery strategies that both inspire and fill a need for the customer.”

In an ever-increasingly competitive and crowded Internet space, make sure you are not too hard to find. Don’t play hide and seek with your customers! Work with your computer software suppliers to move beyond the 2010 strategies too many companies are still using.

<strong>3. Is there a doctor in your house?</strong> House calls are back in vogue. Ironically the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend. Puneet Maheshwari, DocASAP Inc., said, “One trend we see in healthcare is the use of technology to create closer human connections. … Examples include personalized patient outreach and more ongoing monitoring via remote devices. Virtual health sessions will bring providers closer… to the patient’s home.”

We are increasingly seeing sophisticated and low-cost devices that can monitor your health. For example, I recently purchased a sophisticated wrist device that not only monitors my steps but pulse rate, oxygen levels, sleep quality, and EKGs. The price? Less than $60.

While there is no substitution for medical care, this can help provide early warnings that would justify follow-up with your doctor.

For a very reasonable fee, a person we know who lives in Seattle consults a world-renown expert at the Cleveland Clinic. Insurance companies are more and more approving these sorts of consultations. If you have not yet checked, consult with your insurance carrier about these new “high tech high touch options.”

<strong>4. Ladies and gentlemen, start your productivity engines.</strong> Shaheen Yazdani, Intercept of Toronto, forecasts that in 2022 we will see businesses increase hybrid working arrangements (home and office, or just being home-based.) They will have to redesign their organization to accommodate and mandate its efficiency and effectiveness.

It’s a bit ironic, I suppose that here locally, Cigna Health started this trend many years ago. Everything such as technology and the redesign of offices and workplaces will need to be adapted.

One caution I would mention is that organizations are complex cultural human arrangements, and massive changes have to be accommodated. While working from home or hybrid arrangements have appealed to many workers, the long-term impacts have not been thoroughly studied.

So caution to our local employers and employees to be prepared not only for the benefits but possible long-term unintended consequences.

<strong>5. Tired of working in your pajamas?</strong> Heigh-ho, Heigh-ho. It’s back to work we go, go, go. According to Nikhil Pachhandara, OptoFidelity 2022 will see a “correction” of this behavior, with more people wanting to be together in physical settings. He goes on to say, “Hybrid working will throw new challenges at businesses in terms of productivity and employee satisfaction and retention.”

In the past, I have seen these sorts of challenges create new consulting companies filled with so-called instant experts. Some of them are very talented but beware of the experts who have all the answers, charge you a lot of money, and frankly have no idea of long-term consequences of their recommendations.

That is one of the reasons both Dr. Piatt and I scan the scientific organizational literature to help keep our community better informed.

What does this all mean locally, whether you are working and want a better job, or are currently unemployed? I would suggest to job seekers, those who want to advance, and especially to the next generation of workers the importance of honing current skills through courses, online learning, or any way you can prepare for the coming hiring bonanza.

<strong>6. Throw out your 1970’s IBM Selectric and embrace robots and algorithms:</strong> Workplace Automation. “The Internet of Things, AI, and automation, will help businesses fill gaps created by the labor shortage while optimizing staff,” said Joe Jensen, Intel Corporation. He goes on to say, “Adoption will continue to accelerate as the positive business impact of improved efficiency and staff morale is recognized.”

But Jensen does not mention that there is a potential downside. More and more companies have been raising wages, along with some massive government increases in mandated raises. But in the long run, Economics 101 teaches us that an employee must produce at least what they cost and more to sustain their jobs.

These wage increases and shortages are contributing to inflation which I believe is not sustainable without an economic or a full-board move toward automating more and more job functions.

For those who embrace technology, the opportunities will never be greater. But for those who demand higher wages without enhancing their productivity, the news will not be pleasant. Those steps you hear behind you may be those of a robot!

<em>”The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.” — Walt Disney</em>