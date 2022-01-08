Briefcase: Jan 8, 2022

<strong>Bourbonnais chiropractor attends symposium</strong>

<strong>Dr. Kraig Karvala</strong>, a local chiropractic physician, recently attended a symposium titled: Treatment and vacinnes — multifaceted highly targeted sequential multi-drug treatment of early ambulatory high risk SARS Cov-2 infection.

The conference was held in Rolling Meadows, and the keynote speaker was Dr. Peter McCullough, cardiovascular physician and a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The symposium discussed COVID treatment options, vaccine safety concerns, natural immunity as well as mandates and ethics.

Karvala maintains practice at Koehler Sports and Spinal Rehab, 232 Main St. NW in Bourbonnais.