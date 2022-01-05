Main Street: Jan 5, 2022

As we embark on 2022, we enter it with a perspicuity of endless possibilities. However, to our chagrin, we are plagued with winter doldrums and our inspiration for our enthusiastic New Year’s resolutions often end up in disorder, dysfunction, and disappointment.

As a nation, we are deluged with soaring inflation, a global pandemic and political ineptitude. The national daily news is a concomitance of disturbing occurrences, political propaganda and a plethora of misinformation.

Yet, here we are, plunging through another year. And, yet, in many ways, we are at the precipice of our abilities to navigate another round of endless government mandates, restrictions and never-ending vaccinations meant to stabilize our bodies from an enemy (COVID-19 and its variants) and hearing the government’s constant refrain — “Trust the science.” A gross misstatement at best, and at worst, where possibilities never meet reality.

Hamstrung by these dreaded viruses and government restrictions, take a strategic pause to reflect on what we can do and achieve despite these malicious viruses and government intrusions. As such, an interesting article was written by Bernard Marr in Forbes, titled, “The 8 Biggest Business Trends in 2022.”

I want to highlight these salient trends and then offer my commentary in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain and its consequential impact on your organization.

<strong>1. Sustainable, resilient operations:</strong> (Reducing cost inefficiencies and decarbonizing the supply chain is an excellent primer to reduce the environmental cost of doing business. Coupled with resiliency, the organization can thrive and prosper through adapting and surviving broken supply chains by forecasting operational needs way in advance.)

<strong>2. The balance between human workers and intelligent robots:</strong> (Automation through the advent of Artificial Intelligence is abounding at a geometrical rate to control costs and increase efficiency. However, there needs to be a balance between the two to promote and facilitate human interaction with customers and drive excellence. An assemblage of proportions is required in order to assign and facilitate equality of balance in the business operations.)

<strong>3. The shifting talent pool and changing employee experience:</strong> (With the advent of remote workers becoming more of the norm and the increasing amount of younger gig workers entering the workforce, it is incumbent to re-evaluate that the days of old traditional lifetime employees are a thing of the past.)

<strong>4. Flatter, more agile organizations:</strong> (The normative structure of organizations was foundationally hierarchical and rigid with defined top-down reporting roles. Today, however, leaders are encouraged to deal with the changing design of the hierarchical structures to be more responsive and adaptive to the needs of the gig and remote workers. This realignment is reflected in the highly adaptable form of flatter and more agile responsive organizations.)

<strong>5. Authenticity:</strong> (Consumers are driven by having an intersection of connectivity with the brand and forging a trusting relationship with the company for their products. Companies need to stand by their product and offer sustainability to their customers through the product development of their brands to solve the customer’s issues. According to Marr, customers care more about honesty, reliability, empathy, compassion and humility, which establishes brand loyalty, and, in the long run, creates profit for the company.)

<strong>6. Purposeful business:</strong> (Highly correlated to authenticity, having a meaningful purpose based on “why we exist” centers the organization for a transformational objective to satisfy all relevant stakeholders. It puts people and customers before profits and escalates the organization to a diamond status.)

<strong>7. Co-opetition and integration:</strong> (The global economy has integrated and promoted outsourcing as our prime directive. We have gone from the local market to the international trans-world economy. In many ways, our business success is predicated on the ability to infuse close relationships with other organizations, supply chain integration, and the sharing of pertinent data between different organizations and cooperation between competitors if we are to survive this global economy.)

<strong>8. New forms of funding:</strong> (Organizations can navigate from traditional funding sources to new platforms and mechanisms that connect investors with donors. These new platforms include crowdfunding, initial coin offerings (ICO’s), tokenization, and particular purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Marr said the new paradigm is accentuated by the decentralized finance movement, in which financial services like borrowing and trading take place in a peer-to peer network via a public decentralized blockchain network.)

In the final analysis, we can transcend the ending year with the boisterous adventure into the new year. As Jonathan Lockwood Huie advanced, “Celebrate endings — for they precede new beginnings.”

Viewed from another angle, Alex Morritt prompts us to remember, “New year — a new chapter, new verse, or just the same old story? Ultimately, we write it. The choice is ours.”

Lastly, Mehmet Murat ildean articulated, “The new year is a painting not yet painted; a path not yet stepped on; a wing not yet taken off! Things haven’t happened as yet! Before the clock strikes twelve, remember that you are blessed with the ability to reshape your life!”

May this new year bring peace, joy, health and sustainability to move toward your goals and aspirations.

I would also like to wish my mother, Rose Marie Battaglia – Piatt, a very Happy Birthday.