Briefcase: New partner named at Deck & Baron

The law firm of Deck & Baron Attorneys at Law recently announced the elevation of attorney <strong>David M. Baron</strong> to the role of partner. The appointment was effective Jan. 1.

Baron joined the firm as an associate in July 2017 and has engaged in a general civil practice that includes areas of commercial litigation, real estate and development, business formation and advising, mergers and acquisitions, estate planning, and local government law.

“I’m thrilled to assume this new role with the firm and to continue serving the legal needs of our community,” Baron said.

Born and raised in Kankakee, Baron attended the University of Notre Dame and Harvard Law School before beginning his legal career in Chicago as a commercial litigator with the firm of Sidley Austin. He then worked for the City of Chicago Law Department where he defended constitutional challenges to the City’s ordinances and regulations.

Since returning to Kankakee, Baron has been actively involved in community life, recently being elected to represent the City of Kankakee’s 2nd Ward as an alderman. Baron also serves on the board of directors of Riverside Medical Corporation, Kankakee Community College Foundation, Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau and Kankakee Development Corporation.

Deck and Baron is a Kankakee-based law firm first established in 1976 that specializes in a variety of civil matters from its offices in the Executive Centre of Downtown Kankakee. David M. Baron will join the current firm partners of Gregory A. Deck and Dennis J. Baron.

“Dave’s dedicated work on behalf of the firm and our clients has been exemplary, and we are happy to have him join our partnership,” Deck said.

For more information, visit deckandbaronlaw.com.