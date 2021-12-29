Briefcase: Dec. 29, 2021

<strong>Local chiropractor attends COVID symposium</strong>

<strong>Dr. Thomas D Koehler,</strong> a local chiropractic physician, recently attended a symposium titled, Treatment and vaccines – multifaceted highly targeted sequential multi drug treatment of early ambulatory high risk SARS Cov-2Covid infection.

The conference was held in Rolling Meadows. The keynote speaker was Dr. Peter McCullough, cardiovascular physician and a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The symposium discussed COVID treatment options, vaccine safety concerns, natural immunity as well as mandates and ethics.

Koehler maintains practice in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Webber becomes certified transportation broker</strong>

A.N. Webber Logistics Inc., of Kankakee, recently announced that <strong>Zach Webber</strong> has become a certified transportatin broker with the Transportation Intermediaries Association out of Alexandria, Va.

The TIA provides leadership and direction for the third party logistics industry and professionals to advance standards and business practices. There are more than 1,700 3pL members to TIA. They help better manage companies like A.N. Webber with growth and profitability.

To become certified, Webber took a series of online courses over a four-month period. Upon completion, he passed a board certification test on his first attempt, of which 50 percent fail.

This is a milestone for A.N. Webber Logistics in the industry. Webber’s leadership, along with a core group of depndable associates, is guiding the company toward more growth and expansion into other segments of the industry.