Olivet announces appointment of long-time faculty member

BOURBONNAIS — Stephen Lowe, vice president for academic affairs at Olivet Nazarene University, recently announced the appointment of Charles Perabeau as the new dean of the School of Theology and Christian Ministry, effective May 2022, with a period of transition beginning in January.

Perabeau holds a Ph.D. and an M.Phil. in religion and society from Drew University, an Master of Arts in theology from Loyola University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts from ONU in religion & philosophy and romance languages.

At Drew University, an institution recognized for its emphasis on Wesleyan Methodist studies, he completed a dissertation titled, “The Church of the Nazarene in the U.S.: Race, Gender, and Class in the Struggle with Pentecostalism and Aspirations Toward Respectability, 1895-1985.”

Perabeau has delivered presentations at a range of academic conferences, including the Wesleyan Philosophical Society and the Wesleyan Theological Society.

He has faculty experience at Drew Theological Seminary, Asbury Theological Seminary, and for the past 16 years, at Olivet as a professor of sociology, where he also served as chair of the Department of Behavioral Sciences and taught in the University’s Honors Program and Ed.D. program.

Perabeau is fluent in Spanish, has a passion for international missions, and has led a number of student trips to Latin America.

As an ordained elder in the Church of the Nazarene, he pastored the Chicago Northside Church of the Nazarene for eight years, and most recently served as secretary of the board for College Church of the Nazarene, University Avenue.

“I have come to know Charles as a strong, steady, measured leader, who reaches decisions with collaboration, humility and empathy for others. He will make an excellent addition to our deans’ cabinet, and I am deeply gratified that he has accepted this challenging appointment at such an important time in the life of the University,” Lowe said of the appointment,.