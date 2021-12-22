Main Street: Dec. 22, 2021

<em>”Christmas is joy, religious joy, an inner joy of light and peace.” — Pope Francis</em>

<em>”I will honor Christmas in my heart and try to keep it all the year.” — Charles Dickens</em>

Dr. Daake will offer his commentary first, and then Dr. Piatt will conclude by advancing the extension of the spirit of Christmas.

We wish you a Merry Christmas. Like so many of you, Christmas is my favorite holiday. Each year, invariably, we wish the spirit of Christmas could last all year.

It is both impossible and at the same time absolutely necessary if we want to have a joyful life. Impossible if we mean by the spirit of Christmas giving gifts, drinking eggnog, parades, parties, Christmas trees, temporarily being a little nicer (less Scrooge or Grinch-like). Necessary in the sense that if we concentrate on the important things of life, it can be with us all year.

So, I would encourage all of us to reflect on things we can do continually that embody the true Christmas spirit beyond the tinsel, Santa, gifts, parties and so forth. A terrific guide to the Christmas mind set is contained in Galatians 5:22-23 “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.”

I want to share two concepts with you. One is an “ideal,” and the other a very creative way to keep the essence of Christmas going with your close friends and family. Many churches during this Advent season, light four candles that surround the Christ candle.

I never much paid attention to the specifics until Sunday, Dec. 5, the second Sunday of Advent. Pastor Andrew Bell, of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Palos Heights, enlightened us why we have the four candles surrounding the center Christ candle. They represent love, hope, joy and peace.

The second week of Advent, Bell provided us an important insight about hope. In his sermon, he talked about the two sides of hope. At Christmas, we have hope for the future. On one hand, hope is something that can provide great comfort. A large part of hope, is looking to the future with confidence whether our current situation is wonderful or a bit dire.

The spirit of Christmas goes beyond just the baby Jesus in the manger. One of the names for Christ is Emmanuel. Emmanuel means “God with us.” Verse six of the classic Christmas carol “O Come, O come Emmanuel” goes like this: “O come, O Bright and Morning Star, and bring us comfort from afar! Dispel the shadows of the night and turn our darkness into light.”

So despite our troubles, afflictions and problems, we all have continuing hope of Christmas if we understand Christ is with us.

Bell went on to explain the other side of hope. It should make us uncomfortable to the degree we need to change ourselves and provide comfort and hope to others.

It’s so easy for us to get into a relaxed state and close our eyes to the needs of others not only at this time of year but all year. The remarkable story of how Dr. Dawn Broers has despite opposition, concerns and financial needs has prevailed in creating Fortitude Community Outreach in our local community to serve the homeless. It’s a great example for all of us.

Next, I want to share an idea I’m going to pursue and some of you might want to consider it as well as a way of keeping the Christmas spirit alive year-round. Betty Lou Harris and her husband have spent a lifetime in ministry.

I got to know Betty Lou when her father was our church’s pastor from about 1956-60. We have reconnected because we are working on a college reunion. In order to stay in touch with a group of nine women, each month, they get together on a Zoom call.

They share life together, happy times, times of challenges and even sad times. What a great way to keep the spirit of friendship and Christmas all year.

Chances are most of you have heard about Zoom in the past couple of years, and many of you use it. It’s free and allows many people to simultaneously meet in real-time video conferencing.

If you have a computer or smart phone, you can use it. If you are not tech savvy, chances are your kids or grandkids can set it up for you and teach you to use it in less than an hour. I now am developing a list of four or five friends to start this with in January.

Next, Dr. Piatt will share some compelling insights for bringing forth a spirit of gratitude for the holiday season, especially as it relates to Christmas.

Reflecting on the insights as offered by Dr. Daake, a compelling case can be made as advanced by Charles Dickens, who articulated, “No space of regret can make amends for one life’s opportunity misused.”

Within this dynamic, our purpose for the holiday season and during the year must extend beyond ourselves. It must be centered on service and goodwill to others. Regret is a huge weight to carry around and often places emotional stress on the individual.

Overcoming the damage of regret and lost opportunities, an interesting article appeared on the website, herviewfromhome.com/20-ways-to-spread-christmas-joy. I want to highlight these central characteristics to facilitate and strategically offer 20-ways to increase holiday joy this Christmas season.

These adages include volunteering to be a Salvation Army bellringer. Donate toys to underprivileged children. Reconcile broken relationships. Give where you live to worthy causes. Go Christmas caroling. Bring cookies or cards to senior citizens. Smile and greet people with the greeting “Merry Christmas.”

Deliver Christmas meals to shut-ins. Leave a treat for the mailperson or delivery person. Wrap presents for elderly neighbors. Donate hats, mittens, gloves and winter coats to your local homeless shelter. Deliver small treats to your local cancer treatment shelter. Help your neighbors put up their Christmas decorations. Sponsor a Compassion International Child.

Send a letter or care package to our service personnel overseas or international missionaries. Pack Operation Christmas Care packages. Play a secret Santa to a family in need. Deliver hot chocolate to Salvation Army bellringers.

These are just some examples. Feel free to add your own to spread the joy of Christmas.

This clarion call for service to others encapsulates the spirit of Christmas. These easy dictums can reduce regret and instill a spirit of gratitude by helping those in need. As stated in the movie “It’s A Wonderful Life,” Clarence said to George Bailey, “All you can take with you is that which you have given away.”

In the final analysis, the joy of Christmas is not just on Dec. 25 but should be invoked during the year. As Dickens unequivocally wrote in “A Christmas Carol,” and good points to ponder, “For it is good to be children sometimes, and never better than at Christmas when its mighty Founder was a child Himself.”

May this season of joy offer you and your family’s peace, health and prosperity. Merry Christmas!