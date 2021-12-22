Briefcase: Linman Family McDonald’s award tuition assistance

Johanna Linman, director of operations for <strong>Linman Family McDonald’s</strong>, recently announced more than $13,000 of tuition assistance has been awarded in 2021 to 13 employees from Beecher, Manteno and Peotone McDonald’s with the Archways to Opportunity program.

The Archways to Opportunity program offers employees interested in going to college or to employees already enrolled in college $2,500 per year in tuition assistance. To apply for the scholarship, students must work for McDonald’s for at least 90 days and work an average of 15 hours per week.

Linman Family McDonald’s is committed to providing jobs that fit around the lives of restaurant employees so they can further their education and achieve their dreams. Archways to Opportunity is a comprehensive education strategy with multiple programs that give people an opportunity to grow and learn.

Employees can apply for Archways to Opportunity even if they already have applied for another scholarship. For more information, go to McHire.com