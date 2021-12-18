Briefcase: Dec. 18, 2021

<strong>Riverside welcomes new general surgeon</strong>

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of <strong>Dr. Steven Groene</strong>, a board-certified general surgeon.

Before joining Riverside, Groene was a general surgeon and partner at Mowery Clinic in Salina, Kan.

Groene completed his doctor of medicine at the University of Virginia School of Medicine in Charlottesville, Va. He then did a general surgery internship at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Ind., and then completed a fellowship in minimally invasive surgery at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, N.C., where he earned the B. Todd Heinford Outstanding Fellow Award in 2017.

In addition to his education, Groene is a member of the American Medical Association and the American College of Surgeons. He also has many published works and has presented numerous projects at conferences and meetings, including the annual American Hernia Society meeting, the annual Southwestern Surgical Congress meeting, and more.

Groene is accepting new patients at Riverside Medical Group, General Surgery Specialists at 400 N. Wall St., Suite B410 in Kankakee. To schedule an appointment, call Groene at 815-933-2221.

For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.