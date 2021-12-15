Briefcase: Dec. 15, 2021

<strong>Phillips Chevrolet receives nomination</strong>

<strong>Curtis Pascarella,</strong> president of Phillips Chevrolet in Frankfort, was nominated for the 2022 Time Dealer of the Year Award by Ally Financial.

Pascarella is one of a group of 47 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 105th annual National Automobile Dealers Association Show in Las Vegas on March 11, 2022. The Time Dealer of the Year award recognizing successful auto dealership that also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.

Phillips Chevrolet has been the No. 1 selling Chevrolet Dealer in Illinois for retail sales for the past 15 years. The dealership has achieved numerous awards for outstanding sales and customer satisfaction, GM Dealer of the Year, JD Power Dealer of Excellence, Better Business Bureau Torch Award, DealerRater Dealer of the Year and others.

Phillips supports a wide range of fundraising efforts and organizations, including the Children’s Heart Foundation, American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, Toys for Tots, National FFA scholarships, and the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation. It also holds food drives, blood drives and coat drives at the dealership.

Phillips Chevrolet has locations Frankfort, Lansing and Bradley and makes commitment to giving back to the communities it serves.