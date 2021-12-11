Home Town Artisans to hold grand opening

Home Town Artisans will be holding its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at its store in St. Anne. The store is at 159 W. Station St. across the street from the bank.

The store, owned by Duane and Carol Meier, offers crafts, glass angels, jewelry, signs, decorative wine glasses and more. All the items are handmade.

The store will be open four days a week — Thursday through Sunday. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. It’s closed Monday through Wednesday.

You can contact the store at 815-953-3846.