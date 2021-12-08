Main Street: Dec. 8, 2021

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><strong>:</strong> Part 2 of 2. Dr. Piatt and Dr. Daake have jointly written this two-part column entitled “Main Street – Ask the Professors.” This week is a continuation of the question from last week. “What happens if you receive bad customer service and how to deal appropriately with it? Dr. Daake will look at the issue from both sides of the street, and then Dr. Piatt will have some additional closing comments.

Many companies and organizations are very consistent and perform with ongoing excellence. I will provide two recent personal examples where I will remain a loyal customer despite some problems because of their long track record of outstanding service.

As consumers, I ask you to consider granting a bit of grace to organizations that perform first-rate over and over again, even when you do have an issue. For business owners, make it part of your culture to do the right thing every time. And make sure you hire employees and train them to do the same.

Across the years, I have repeatedly written about Southwest Airlines and its dedication to customer service. About six weeks ago, we were planning to fly to Seattle. Just the weekend before, due to various circumstances, SWA had to cancel well more than a thousand flights.

During our trip, we heard many customers complaining about the airline. While I empathized with the customers, I tried to put these unfortunate circumstances in the context of 30 years of excellent service.

As a matter of fact, we had originally scheduled a flight to Seattle a couple of weeks earlier and had to cancel that. So, without any change fees, we booked a flight to Florida. Then at the last minute, our plans changed again, and Seattle was back on. So, we canceled the trip to Florida, rebooked to Seattle without any penalties.

On the way back from Seattle, one of our suitcases did go over the 50-pound limit. Generally, Southwest will allow you time to redistribute your items to a second suitcase, but it just wasn’t possible this time.

So we did have to pay a $75 penalty. Of course, the same weight in two bags would not have cost the airline any additional fuel. What is really going on, I think, is they are trying to protect their workers from lifting strain. At first, I was a bit upset. But then I considered how many thousands of dollars they have saved us with their two free bags policy, many free flights based on points, and no change fees across the years.

We will continue to be loyal because of all the times they have done things right.

My second example happened about three weeks ago. I was in my hometown for a long weekend visit. We stayed at a hotel where we had stayed well more than a hundred nights across the years. When we were checking in, the evening clerk named Tiffany was polite, courteous, and helpful. She even wheeled the luggage cart down to the back door for us, which no one had ever done before.

That Saturday afternoon is when the trouble began. As a <em>rabid</em> college football fan, I take my games seriously. As it happened, the Iowa-Minnesota and Florida State-Miami games were broadcasting simultaneously.

I innocently walked out the door and noticed that the little red light on the keyless entry was a solid red. I didn’t think too much about it, so I closed the door. Oh no! My key no longer worked. My money, car keys, and medicine were all locked inside.

Tiffany was on duty again and went to retrieve several keys to try and bypass the system. None of them fit. She called her manager, who was in Minneapolis and would not be back until late that night. They did have a lounge where I could watch my games.

After several more calls and waiting in the lounge for several hours, she gave us a temporary room. We were told that no locksmith could come in until about 11 p.m. or maybe even until Sunday. This was not good, especially with no money for food, keys to drive or medicine. She persisted and eventually found one more obscure key that worked.

I’m convinced had it been anyone but her that afternoon, we might have just languished. So, she saved that day for us and saved our loyalty to the hotel. Without her patience, attitude, and ingenuity, chances are they would have permanently lost our business.

So not only are we thankful, but her manager should be grateful to her as an exceptional employee. As a bonus, both Iowa and Florida State won that day.

Dr. Piatt will continue with some additional comments regarding this phenomenon.

Throttling back, some companies chase profits and offer little solace for customers that experience poor or inadequate customer service. However, taken at face value, there are ways for organizations to pursue profits in tandem with excellent customer service.

As illustrated in the article written by Francesca Nicasio titled, “13 Examples of Good Customer Service in Retail (and How to Apply Them to Your Stores),” I will highlight these examples for companies to use as an exemplar to follow and increase customer satisfaction.

Ironically, but not surprising, excellent customer service is highly correlated with increased profitability. As Nacasio points out, here are some examples to implement in your organization.

• The store owner-manager who remembers and appreciates repeat customers.

• The online merchant that sends a personalized video message to each new customer.

• The online store that proactively addresses shipping issues.

• The sales associate who comes up with the perfect greeting.

• The sales associate who goes out of their way to cheer up a shopper.

• The retailer who finds a way around stockouts.

• The cashier who forges a local connection with shoppers.

• The sales associates who know their regular customers.

• The sales associates who take the time to find the perfect fit.

• The sales associates who put their product knowledge to good use.

• The retailer offers a sincere apology when warranted for poor customer service.

• The retailer who tries to upsell and educate customers.

• The kindhearted service worker who went above and beyond for a guest.

In the final analysis, and as illustrated by customer service analysts and enthusiasts alike, excellent customer service is predicated on understanding the customer’s wants, needs, and desires. As articulated by Matthew Odgers, “The sole reason we are in business is to make life less difficult for our clients.”

Distilling these concepts can take a mediocre organization to one of diamond status. Be mindful that your organization exists in serving your customers and not the other way around.