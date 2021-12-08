Briefcase: Riverside adds nurse practitioner to its team of urology specialists

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addititon of <strong>Lori Cornelius</strong>, a board-certified nurse practitioner, to its team of urology specialists in Kankakee.

Cornelius completed her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in nursing at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.

A board-certified urological registered nurse through the Certification Board for Urologic Nurses and Associates, Cornelius is passionate about helping her patients with their overall health and wellness.

She is also a board-certified nurse practitioner through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Cornelius is seeing patients at Riverside Medical Group-Urology Specialists at 375 N. Wall St., Suite P420 in Kankakee.

To schedule an appointment, call 815-614-5452.