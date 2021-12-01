Main Street: Dec. 1, 2021

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>:</em> <em>Dr. Ed Piatt and Dr. Don Daake will jointly write this two-part column entitled, “Main Street – Ask the Professors – Questions on Main Street.” If you have a question you would like to be featured in this column, please email either of them directly.</em>

This week’s question came from a reader in Kankakee who asked what happens if you receive bad customer service and how to deal appropriately with it. This topic will be a two-part series.

Dr. Ed Piatt will offer his analysis first. Dr. Don Daake then will provide a perspective on how customers might view organizations that provide inconsistent service (good sometimes and below average at others times) versus those that deliver great service 95 to 99 percent of the time.

As the esteemed Hall of Fame coach of the Green Bay Packers, Vince Lombardi, once quipped, “It takes months to find a customer, seconds to lose one.”

To illustrate this proclamation, let me share a recent experience with abysmal customer service at a restaurant in Bourbonnais.

A few weeks ago, several business colleagues decided to have a nice dinner on a Friday night. I suggested this restaurant, as I received a gift card from a recent presentation I conducted on Emotional Intelligence. The restaurant was at capacity, and the server we had seemed very inexperienced, proceeded to tell us she had an ear infection and was a bit out of sorts from taking certain medicines. This was not a good primer for an enjoyable dining experience.

Experiencing a spectrum of problems was, to put it mildly, grueling. The server brought the food but forgot one of the orders. The server then apologized and then stated sheepishly she would expedite the misplaced order.

The order arrived about 18 minutes later, as most of the other participants were almost finished with their meal. A few minutes later, the server brought one patron a sweet syrupy beverage, and as she was prepared to give it to the patron, she proceeded to dump the drink all over my shirt and pants. Once again, as the rule of the day, the server apologized and returned with several napkins and awkwardly walked away.

But there was a profound absurdity to this situation, as no one checked on me, no one cleared up the mess, and when the bill came, the server said she was not charging my colleague for the beverage. I said, “You are not charging him for the beverage you dumped on me and that I am now wearing?”

A few minutes later, the on-duty manager did bring extra water and never said a word to me. This sordid lack of empathy in dealing with a server mishap is the hallmark of unremarkable poor customer service.

We left, and with no satisfaction or resolution to this pitiable dining experience, I called the general manager the next day. The manager was aghast at the situation and profusely apologized and said the server did notify the manager on duty. The manager was derelict in his duties in handling the unfortunate occurrence.

Additionally, the manager said they should have cleaned up the mess, moved us to another table, and provided me a T-shirt to wear because of my shirt being ruined. Finally, the manager thanked me for telling her this unfortunate sequence of events and said she would handle this situation with the on-duty manager of the proceeding evening.

In an effort to remedy a problematic and unpleasant dining experience, the manager sent me two gift cards to appease this calamitous experience. Kudos to the general manager for handling this appropriately, and my faith was restored in returning my patronage to this establishment in the future.

By way of illustration, I am sharing this experience not to denigrate the server or her lack of customer service, as mistakes happen. However, it is incumbent for the manager(s) to handle these types of situations correctly as not to lose customers at some point in time.

Your actions today have consequences in the future, so be aware and use emotional intelligence, put yourself in the customer’s shoes and then determine what you would want to be done if that happened to you.

Next, Dr. Daake briefly will introduce two different perspectives on customer service and preview Part II for next week. I often have heard dissatisfied customers, including myself, say, “I’ll never come back to this place again.”

But I come back, sometimes because it might be the only game in town. But there are other times when the service is so bad or these days <em>woke</em> companies’ positions are so egregious I cut my patronage between 90 to 100 percent.

Years ago, we only had one choice for a TV program provider. This was before satellite or streaming services. Our company was so arrogant; service was spotty, unfriendly and so abusive to customers we ditched them as soon as we had a choice.

In the past 20 years, we have trashed hundreds of their flyers and postcards asking for our business. My response is <em>never</em> again.

Or in another case, a well-known national retailer removed The Salvation Army Christmas kettles from their stores. Since then, I have cut my business to them by at least 95 percent. Your examples might be different, but every year, some businesses fail because of their ineptitude and lack of common sense.

On the other hand, some companies or organizations are consistent and perform with ongoing excellence. They always go the extra mile and provide exceptional value. Even if they occasionally make a mistake or fail to deliver, customers tend to be very forgiving.

Human organizations are never perfect. As Ed has illustrated in his above story, if they fix the problem with grace and dignity, they end up winning. Considerable research even has shown the relationship with the customer might be better than before the problem occurred.

Next week, we will provide specific examples in which organizations’ long track records of outstanding service make customers far more understanding willing to continue their loyalty. This reality is vital to both companies and customers alike.