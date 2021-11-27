Briefcase: Nov. 27, 2021

<strong>Sims Auto Care becomes U-Haul dealer</strong>

U-Haul Company of Illinois, Inc. recently announced that <strong>Sims Auto Care</strong> signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Kankakee area.

Sims has been a dealer since 2009, but there was a recent change in management.

Sims Auto Care is at 603 N. Fifth Ave. in Kankakee, and it offers essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies, in-store pickup for boxes and U-Box portable storage containers.

The phone number is 815-939-0280.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945.

With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership.

When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.