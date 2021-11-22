Riverside Home Health Care receives excellence award

Riverside Home Health Care in Kankakee was recently named a 2021 Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey for outstanding patient experience.

“We are so proud of our home health team for all of their hard work to achieve this outstanding recognition. This award further demonstrates that our community is receiving top-rated care, even at home,” said Riverside Healthcare president and CEO Phil Kambic.

The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is presented annually to hospitals and healthcare systems that achieved performance in the top 5 percent of all Press Ganey clients. Press Ganey provides survey and analytics tools to healthcare organizations across the nation through patient, caregiver, and physician feedback.

Riverside Home Health Care is one of five organizations in Illinois and the only organization in the area to receive the award.

“It is always an honor to be recognized for the care we provide our patients,” said Peggy Regas, director of home health care, “Riverside Home Health Care’s team members have a strong commitment to providing remarkable healthcare experiences to all patients.”

Riverside Home Health Care is a state-licensed, Medicare provider and is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care.

Home health care’s team of clinicians includes nurses, therapists, rehabilitation therapists, certified nursing assistants and medical social workers.

Some of the services that home health provides to eligible patients include: monitoring, remote patient monitoring, teaching and treatment. For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.