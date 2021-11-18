Armstrong World Industries announces leadership changes

LANCASTER, Pa. — Armstrong World Industries Inc announced Tuesday that Charlie M. Chiappone, senior vice president, ceilings and wall solutions, will retire effective April 1, 2022. In conjunction with Chiappone’s retirement, the company announced the following changes to the company’s leadership team effective Jan. 1.

Mark A. Hershey, general counsel, chief compliance officer and senior vice president of business development and sustainability, will become senior vice president, Americas. In his new role, Hershey will assume responsibility for AWI’s mineral fiber and architectural specialties business segments and retain responsibility for business development.

Jill A. Crager, vice president, commercial digitalization, will become senior vice president, sales operations responsible, for all distribution and direct sales channels, pricing and customer service. In this new role, Crager will continue to be responsible for commercial digitalization.

“AWI has deeply benefited from Charlie’s work to build an outstanding team of strategic, agile, driven leaders, dedicated to our employees and the growth of the company. Charlie has been vital to AWI’s success, and we wish him well and thank him for his countless contributions,” said Vic Grizzle, AWI president and CEO. “AWI has made great progress on its growth strategy over the past five years. We’ve acquired seven companies, stood up an industry-leading digital platform, and invested significantly in our mineral fiber capabilities. Mark and Jill are experienced, established and respected leaders who have been instrumental in these achievements and have consistently delivered results for the company.”

Armstrong World Industries operates a plant in Kankakee at 1400 N. Hobbie Ave.

Hershey joined AWI in 2011 as senior vice president, general counsel and secretary, and has served as chief compliance officer since 2012. In 2020, he assumed additional responsibility for business development and sustainability functions where he played a key role in the execution of multiple acquisitions and the development of the company’s sustainability strategy.

Prior to joining AWI, Hershey served as senior vice president, general counsel and secretary at Ricoh Americas Corporation, and held similar positions as a senior executive for IKON Office Solutions Inc. He also serves on the board of trustees of The National Building Museum. Hershey holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Penn State University and a juris doctor from Villanova University School of Law.

Crager has served as vice president, commercial digitalization, since 2019. In this position, she oversees AWI’s commercial digitalization programs, including kanopi by Armstrong, a digital platform to serve small-to-medium sized owners and business-building operators seeking healthy, sustainable, cost-effective and attractive ceiling and wall solutions. Prior to 2019, Crager served in a number of customer-facing roles with AWI since joining AWI in 1998, including vice president, national accounts and retail. Crager holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Penn State University.

Chiappone will stay on board through April 1, 2022, to ensure a smooth transition.