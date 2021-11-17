Main Street: Nov. 17, 2021

As we embark on the holiday season, I am reminded of how much we need to be grateful. Next week, Dr. Daake and I will co-write our holiday season article on gratitude. This week I am focusing on political and organizational maladies that impact good governance strategies.

It’s no shock that we are in the midst of financial chaos, rampant inflation, food shortages, and a dreadful sticker shock regarding the daily escalation of never-ending gas prices at the pump. Political propaganda fills the airways, and we are reminded that our political leaders have everything in control. But herein lies the rub; political ineptitude encapsulates mismanagement, disorder, pandemonium and bedlam.

Our national leaders promote mask mandates for everyone except themselves. The conflicting narratives of taking the vaccine and you will be fine and only to be told subsequently to take more vaccine booster shots. Confusion is the order of the day.

Today, such prophylactic measures are ensconced with the term “follow the science,” but the irony is the science is forever changing. Many health workers are striking to avoid the vaccine mandates, yet these healthcare workers are on the front lines to help take care of the very patients affected by the dreaded COVID-19 delta variant.

Now, alarmingly, the collective political wisdom of our elected leaders begins to show the vacuous veneer of their ineffectiveness of managing a nation with a plethora of societal problems concurrent with the economic fragility of a global economy collapsing upon us. We have succumbed to a state of informational asymmetry where certain political leaders have inordinate amounts of information at their disposal and only parse out what they deem appropriate to the masses.

To consolidate and synthesize, we have entered an economic phenomenon of a political, moral hazard. The ensuing consequence of a moral hazard is when one party is protected from risk and acts differently if they did not have that protection.

Case in point, a political, moral hazard is when political leaders push through a bloated and untenable budget due to their ability to raise taxes on a segment of the population. However, the political propaganda for engaging in this idiocy is this ability to raise taxes on a dollar-specific income range produces the law of unintended consequences.

We see a whiplash of inflation, and supply and demand are altered, creating higher unemployment, inflation and fewer dollars chasing higher prices of goods. But, hey, they are doing this for our good. If you believe that, I have a few bridges I would like to sell you.

However, even in these challenging times, we need to be grateful. Since the beginning of civilization, the fragile mosaic of bad governance has been around and will continue ad infinitum. But incredibly, as pronounced by N. Chandrababu Naidu, “I think good governance and good politics go together.”

From a political perspective, as well as an organizational one, good governance strategies are the hallmark of an exceptional society that places the needs of the citizens over the wants and desires of the political leaders.

Casting a long and fruitful shadow, the following dictums can advance good governance strategies.

<strong>1. Having high ethical standards.</strong> (Always act ethically – do the right things for the right reasons.)

<strong>2. Promoting loyalty and understanding how to manage conflicts of interest.</strong>

<strong>3. Maintaining the independence of decision-making.</strong> (Do not let outside parties sway you from your mission and vision of what is needed to be done.)

<strong>4. Ensuring open and honest communication.</strong> (Allow transparency with vertical as well as horizontal communication strategies.)

<strong>5. Informing and consulting your constituencies about the organization and its work.</strong> (Let your team and peers know what is going on and how they can add value in the process to achieve organizational goals.)

Furthermore, it is universally known that the six pillars of good corporate governance and political governance center on the rules of law, moral integrity, transparency, participation, responsibility and accountability, and effectiveness-efficiency in programming desired outcomes. Suppose our political leaders, as well as organizational leaders, followed the tenets of good corporate governance strategies.

In that case, we could eliminate potential moral hazards and provide fair and equitable programs for all parties involved.

In many ways, our country is at a crossroads. Do we veer to the political winds of being all things to all people or do we hold our leaders accountable to the rules of the land (our Constitution and to which it stands)?

Changing the rules of the land to accommodate foreign ideologies or special interest groups so that certain political actors can remain in power or change our way of life is dubious at best and insidious to the men and women who sacrificed their lives for our Constitution and our Republic.

Our political spectrum is a microcosm of organizations. There is a constant battle for power, control, splintering factions and divergent stakeholder groups chasing limited and finite resources. As the old saying goes, those who have the gold make the rules.

It’s a sad reality that those in political power control the masses by creating problems and then offering vague or distorted remedies with crumbs of relief for the populace. At the same time, others gorge on the political trough.

Looming over this struggle is the inherent right to self-governance. We elect leaders to represent our needs. If we are not getting what we voted for then, it is time to reconsider our choices.

Let our collective voices resonate with, “We do not work for you; you work for us.” The tide is culminating with the sea of change. We deserve and demand governmental accountability.

We should be grateful that our Constitution allows us to elect our leaders to represent us and vote those out who do not.

In the final analysis, good governance strategies are not a wish list but a requirement to manage a diverse political spectrum with divergent wants, needs, and desires. While we might not always agree on political party affiliations, we must agree that we live in the greatest country in the world, and we desire for it to remain that way. Our very way of life depends on it.