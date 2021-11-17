Briefcase: Ascension senior facility ranked on national list

KANKAKEE — <strong>Ascension Living Heritage Village,</strong> a continuing care senior campus at 901 N. Entrance Ave. in Kankakee, has been named by U.S. News and World Report as one of “America’s Best Long-term Care Centers.”

U.S. News and World Report identified the Best Nursing Homes for 2020-21 after evaluating more than 15,000 sites nationwide, in every state and nearly 100 major metropolitan areas, according to a press release.

“This designation is a testament to the dedication, personalized care and service provided by every member of the Ascension Living Heritage Village team who is driven by a commitment to delivering quality care and living out our mission,” said Danny Stricker, president of Ascension Living. “It truly is an honor to have Heritage Village as one of the 13 of our communities nationally recognized by this leading publication.”

The 12th edition of the U.S. News Best Nursing Homes merges extensive information about care, COVID-19 vaccination requirements for residents and staff, flu and pneumonia vaccination rates, and infection control performance. This year’s methodology includes an emphasis on skilled nursing facilities meeting certain standards of resident safety. These standards include a minimum threshold for the staff COVID-19 vaccination rate, appropriate use of antipsychotic drugs and visits to the emergency department, among other criteria, according to a press release.

“U.S. News takes pride in providing relevant, up-to-date information when making any sort of healthcare decision,” Zach Adams, health data engineer at U.S. News, said in a release. “Profiles now include resident and staff COVID-19 vaccination rates alongside information on how to pay for a facility. This important information can help families, residents and caregivers make a decision that keeps safety and accessibility at the highest priority.”

To learn more about Ascension Living Heritage Village, visit <a href="http://ascension.org/heritagevillage" target="_blank">ascension.org/heritagevillage</a>.