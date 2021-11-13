Briefcase: Chamber of commerce gears up for annual dinner

<strong>Chamber of commerce gears up for annual dinner</strong>

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Dinner and Awards event will be Dec. 8 at the Knights of Columbus in downtown Kankakee.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. for registration, networking and a cash bar. The program will start at 6 p.m., which is when dinner will be served.

You can purchase sponsorships for the event and tickets at bit.ly/KCCCdinner. Registration is required and will close on Dec. 1.

The event will feature the chamber’s annual awards, which include Technology and Innovation, New Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, and Nonprofit Organization of the Year. The President’s Award and Ambassador of the Year will also be given out.

To nominate a business or organization, visit bit.ly/KCCCaward and complete a nomination form by Friday, Nov. 26.

The event is sponsored by AMITH Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee, ComEd, Riverside Healthcare, Milner Media Partners, Pathfinder, STARadio, Daily Journal and WGFA.

<strong>Meet the new team in place at the KCCVB</strong>

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau invites the community to meet the organization’s new team. In partnership with the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and Manteno Chamber of Commerce, the tourism group will host a meet & greet event from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at The Majestic in downtown Kankakee at 150 N. Schuyler Ave.

In addition to Executive Director Staci Wilken, the organization has Nicole Gavin as office and retail operations manager; Kathy Lee, sales manager; Meegan Massey, marketing coordinator; and Mileen Joines, finance manager.

Refreshments will be provided Wednesday by Stella Bear Foods and Recharge Coffee Co.

<strong>Texas Roadhouse enhances benefits</strong>

Texas Roadhouse has rolled out a new tuition reimbursement program for team members interested in pursuing a college degree.

Any team member working 30 hours or more weekly that qualifies for benefits will now be eligible for $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university, when a C average is maintained.

“Texas Roadhouse offers rewarding and fun career opportunities — complete with competitive pay, based on experience,” the company said in a press release. “The restaurants believe in putting people first and promoting from within. ... In 2020, Texas Roadhouse spent more than $20 million in COVID pay, COVID relief, and bonuses for employees.”