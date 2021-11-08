City of Kankakee hires community outreach coordinator

KANKAKEE — Samantha Rocknowski has joined the Kankakee Economic and Community Development Agency as community outreach coordinator for the City of Kankakee.

Rocknowski is Rachel Schramm’s successor and will serve under the leadership of Executive Director Barbi Brewer-Watson.

“The community outreach coordinator is significant to the ECDA team’s work that has a positive impact for the city,” Brewer-Watson said in a press release. “With Samantha’s teaching experience, ECDA will be able to provide better educational materials and events that will help engage residents to take advantage of the programs we offer.”

Rocknowski’s duties entail building civic engagement and collecting quantifiable data that will be used to report and monitor ECDA grants. The more data collected, the better informed the ECDA team will be to address the needs of the community and appropriately direct federal funds, according to a press release.

Rocknowski is a 2006 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School and received a Bachelor of Arts in history and a Professional Educator’s License at Western Illinois University. Following a brief time serving as a petitioning coordinator and campaign manager for three different candidates for office, Rocknowski returned home to the Kankakee area as a social studies teacher at Kankakee High School.

Rocknowski said she is looking forward to reaching an audience beyond her classroom “where excellent conversations have taken place about the successes of Kankakee and the potential this city has to become even better,” according to a press release.

“I am thrilled to be part of the ECDA and City of Kankakee,” she said. “I grew up in Bourbonnais, but I have thought of Kankakee as my home for many years as this is where I have worked and where my favorite hangouts are located.

“If there is an aspect of this beautiful community you are unhappy with, then please get involved and help improve it,” she said.