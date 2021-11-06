Briefcase: Children’s foundation honors Servpro

Servpro, a cleaning, restoration, and construction industries company, was honored with the Corporate Hero Award by the First Responders Children’s Foundation at their annual gala and concert — A Celebration of Heroes — held in honor of National First Responders Day on Oct. 28.

National First Responders Day was designated by the U.S. Congress in 2019 to honor those who are first on the scene in critical situations.

Servpro of Kankakee County is at 1725 Boudreau Road in Manteno, and can be reached by calling 815-935-0077.

During the Celebration of Heroes, the First Responders Children’s Foundation presented a Hero Award to a member of each first responder category: police officer, firefighter, paramedic/EMT, nurse, medical personnel, and 911 dispatcher, in addition to presenting the Corporate Hero Award to Servpro.

Servpro CEO Rick Isaacson accepted the Corporate Hero Award on behalf of the franchise system, which consists of more than 1,900 locally owned and operated franchises in the U.S. and Canada. Servpro donated $100,000 to the foundation this summer and has been working on a strategy to localize the relationships among its franchises, their communities’ first responder organizations and the First Responders Children’s Foundation, according to a press release.

“Our franchises and crews see the brave work of these heroes every day as Servpro heads toward disaster, after first responders address emergency situations, to help clean up and restore homes, businesses, and lives,”he said.

<strong>Local businesses receive COVID relief funding</strong>

Six local businesses were selected as recipients of Back to Business program awards in the latest round of grants, including the following:

<strong>Kankakee County</strong>

• Chatterbox Cafe in Bradley, $5,000

• DJ Swoope in Kankakee, $5,000

• Plumbing Sewer & Sump Pumps Inc. in Kankakee, $75,000

• Auto Lab in Kankakee, $30,000

<strong>Iroquois County</strong>

• Shreeji Budget Inc. in Gilman, $15,000

• Watseka Theatre in Watseka, $45,000

State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, congratulated the local businesses.

“Small businesses play an important role in our communities by investing in our economy, employing our friends and neighbors and supporting local events,” Joyce said in a press release. “I’m thrilled to see the B2B grants going toward our local businesses that desperately need help to get back on their feet.”